Poverty Bay Wine Festival will be Mar. 1-2 at Des Moines Beach Park Auditorium

No Comments Print This Post

The 15th Annual Poverty Bay Wine Festival is fast approaching – coming Friday, Mar. 1 and Saturday, Mar. 2 at Des Moines Beach Park Auditorium!

Join the Rotary Club of Des Moines/Normandy Park along with Destination Des Moines to experience dozens of wines from some of the Northwest’s best Wine Makers!

This is your chance to get close and personal with renowned local winemakers from over 20 of Washington State’s finest wineries. The wine tastings will be flowing and you will have a chance to experience wines of all varietals.

The Poverty Bay Wine Festival remains the South Sound’s premier wine tasting event and this year will see the return of our wine shop, which provides attendees with the opportunity to purchase any of the wines served at the event.

100% of the net revenues generated by this event are used to fund the charitable activities of the Rotary Club of Des Moines and Normandy Park and Destination Des Moines. Parking is available in the Des Moines Marina and a free shuttle service will run from the Des Moines Marina to the Wine Festival both days.

Wine Festival Tickets are $30.00 ($25.00 advance purchase), and includes 10 tasting tokens (tastings range from 1 – 3 tokens). Additional tasting tokens will be available for $1.00.

Designated Driver tickets can also be purchased for $10.00 at the door.

Must be 21 or over to attend and no pets are allowed. Please bring your IDs as IDs will be checked at the door.

Friday March 1, 5 – 10 p.m.

Saturday March 2,, 1 – 8 p.m.

$25 Early Bird Tickets won’t last long, so learn more, or buy yours now at

Please feel free to Share this post!

#DrinkToMusic

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter



