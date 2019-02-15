Sponsored Post

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices NW Open Houses: West Seattle, White Center, Renton

Real Estate Sponsor Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate will be holding five Open Houses this weekend!

The first Open House is one of West Seattle’s finest townhomes, designed by renowned architect Julian Weber:

This 4 star Built Green Home includes an exclusive parking spot and has no HOA dues! This home has all the energy cost saving features you expect like blown in insulation, dual flush toilets, LOW VOC Paints/Finishes & low flow water fixtures. To top things off, enjoy urban living at its finest with evenings celebrated on your roof top deck!

WHEN:

Sunday, Feb. 17: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

WHERE:

5604-A 25th Ave SW, West Seattle, WA 98106 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $529,950

MLS Number: 1405636

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 2

Year Built: 2019

Approximate House SqFt: 1,285 s.f.

Approximate Lot SqFt: 1,110 s.f.

SITE FEATURES:

Bath Off Master

Dble Pane/Strm Windw

Walk-in Closet

PHOTOS (click images to view larger versions/slideshow):

Next up is a brand new 3-bedroom home with a separate entrance ground floor potential AIR BNB:

With all today’s finest modern finishes & amenities this home includes an exclusive parking spot and has no HOA dues! Targeting Four Star Built Green this home has all the energy cost saving features you expect like blown in insulation, dual flush toilets, LOW VOC Paints/Finishes & low flow water fixtures. To top things off, enjoy urban living at its finest with evenings celebrated on your roof top deck!

WHEN:

Saturday, Feb. 17: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

WHERE:

5604-B 25th Ave SW, West Seattle, WA 98106 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $625,000

MLS Number: 1398829

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2.5

Year Built: 2019

Approximate House SqFt: 1,651 s.f.

Approximate Lot SqFt: 1,010 s.f.

SITE FEATURES:

Bath Off Master

Dble Pane/Strm Windw

Walk-in Closet

PHOTOS (click images to view larger versions/slideshow):

Next is a must see urban single family home in vibrant and new restaurant haven White Center.

Great walk ability to all the coffee shops, bars and breweries. Very simple commute into downtown Seattle from here. Stainless steel appliance package, quartz countertops, tile with oversized showers, and hardwood floors are just a few of the features. These homes are also 4 beds/ 3.5 baths over 1800 square feet. NO HOA DUES & no shared walls!

WHEN:

Saturday, Feb. 17: Noon – 3 p.m.

WHERE:

9214 15th Ave SW, West Seattle, WA 98106 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $599,999

MLS Number: 1401938

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 3.5

Year Built: 2019

Approximate House SqFt: 1,857 s.f.

Approximate Lot SqFt: 1,513 s.f.

SITE FEATURES:

Bath Off Master

Ceramic Tile

Hardwood

Wall to Wall Carpet

PHOTOS (click images to view larger versions/slideshow):

Next up – Welcome Home to your 5-bedroom, like-new construction, completely remodeled home:

This home is equipped for easy living or added income with the possibility of a duplex. Fully equipped new kitchen that opens into your living room with two bedrooms & bath upstairs & a grand 3 bedrooms on the bottom floor with a bath. With no expense spared, live worry free and walk to the many new restaurants that White Center has to offer. This home / investment won’t last!

WHEN:

Sunday, Feb. 17: Noon – 3 p.m.

WHERE:

9216 15th Ave SW, West Seattle, WA 98106 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $514,999

MLS Number: 1395057

Bedrooms: 5

Bathrooms: 2

Year Built: 1942

Approximate House SqFt: 1,640 s.f.

Approximate Lot SqFt: 3,300 s.f.

PHOTOS (click images to view larger versions/slideshow):

The final Open House is a beautiful, finished high end new construction home!

Ready to move-in! Great looking story home with stone accents and large covered front porch. This spacious home has 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and a 2-car garage. Dramatic, stunning entry with vaulted ceilings and designer railing. Dream master bedroom with 5-piece master bath. Chef’s delight kitchen with white cabinetry, island, slab granite, stainless appliances and walk in pantry. Ideal and desirable location. Well-sized lot is fully landscaped.

WHEN:

Friday, Feb. 15: 1 – 3 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 16: 1 – 3 p.m.

WHERE:

17106 113th Ave SE, Renton, WA 98055 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $669,950

MLS Number: 1396966

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 2.5

Year Built: 2019

Approximate House SqFt: 2,716 s.f.

Approximate Lot SqFt: 7,260 s.f.

SITE FEATURES:

Bath Off Master

Dble Pane/Strm Windw

Dining Room

Vaulted Ceilings

Pantry

Walk-in Closet

PHOTOS (click images to view larger versions/slideshow):

Click here to view all of Berkshire Hathaway’s Open Houses, and click here to “Like” and follow them on Facebook.

