DAL Law Firm: Can your estate avoid probate?

Can Your Estate Avoid Probate?

What is probate?

Probate is a legal procedure, where a court oversees the distribution of a person’s assets upon their passing. The court appoints someone to ensure that all debts are paid, and that the remaining property is transferred to the proper parties. If there is no will, the state’s probate law will control property distribution to the deceased person’s next of kin.

How can you avoid probate?

One of the best options you have is setting up a Revocable Living Trust. A Revocable Living Trust is a document that you have prepared that states how your assets will be distributed after you pass away. When you have a Revocable Trust in place, you can transfer any assets you own into your trust, and after your passing, your successor trustee will administer your assets according to your trust. Another way to avoid probate is to ensure your beneficiary designations are up to date on all of your life insurance policies, annuities, IRAs, 401(k)s, etc.

Here at DAL Law Firm, we would be able to discuss all of your options to avoid probate and help you decide what is best for you and your family. At your free consultation with attorney Darcel Lobo, she will sit down with you and discuss estate planning, help you decide what estate planning option is best for you, and answer any questions or concerns you may have. Having an experienced attorney by your side can ease your mind about the process.

If you have questions about probate or believe someone may need assistance, please contact our office at (206) 408-8158 or dallawfirm.com.

