Port will release Sustainable Airport Master Plan (SAMP) Update on Feb. 26

The Port of Seattle announced on Thursday (Feb. 21) that it plans to release a Sustainable Airport Master Plan (SAMP) Update on Tuesday, Feb. 26:

This will be an update from the Port regarding the SAMP Near-Term Projects and the release of the Scoping report.

Due to the snow that canceled the Feb. 12 meeting, the Port of Seattle Commission will be briefed on the SAMP Near-Term Projects environmental review Scoping report in an open session Commission meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 26.

“Thanks to all who completed comment submittals during the environmental scoping for the SAMP Near-Term Projects,” the Port said in a statement. “We take each comment we received very seriously and appreciate the efforts each agency and individual took to participate.”

WHEN: Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019 | 12 noon

WHERE: Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, The Conference Center at SEA; Mezzanine Level (above the Gina Marie, Lindsay Arrivals Hall), 17801 International Blvd., SeaTac, WA 98188 View map

INFO: This session is open to the public.

“We look forward to sharing the Scoping report with Port of Seattle Commissioners and the public.”

Following the Commission meeting on Feb., 26 the Scoping report will be available on:

For those unable to attend, you may watch recent Commission meetings on Sundays at 1 p.m. on King County TV (Digital cable 22) or watch any meeting on the Commissions Meetings page.