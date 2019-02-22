Sponsored Post

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices NW Open Houses: Normandy Park, West Seattle, Renton, Star Lake

Real Estate Sponsor Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate will be holding six great Open Houses this weekend!

First up is a spacious Normandy Park home that sits in one of the most sought-after neighborhoods in the Puget Sound:

Enjoy the open concept layout with updates throughout and an over sized rec room for hosting large gatherings. You will absolutely love the spacious front deck with a glimpse of the sound and mountains while you enjoy the amazing sunsets. The back yard has all the space you could want for green thumb activities, to run and play, or to simply enjoy the large private yard.

WHEN:

Saturday, Feb. 23: Noon – 3 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 24: Noon – 3 p.m.

WHERE:

18424 4th Ave SW, Normandy Park, WA 98166 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $619,950

MLS Number: 1403170

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 2.75

Year Built: 1955

Approximate House SqFt: 2,160 s.f.

Approximate Lot SqFt: 13,000 s.f.

SITE FEATURES:

Bath Off Master

Dble Pane/Strm Windw

Dining Room

French Doors

Walk-in Closet

PHOTOS (click images to view larger versions/slideshow):

Next up is a home with gorgeous views of Puget Sound in a captivating setting!

Secluded, wonderful bluff location on a Sylvan hillside. Main floor boasts French doors, slate entry and a chefs style kitchen complete with double ovens and gas range. Main floor master with its own bath and walk in closet along with two more bedrooms on main. Downstairs has an over-sized family room with fireplace, another bedroom and a 3/4 bath. Home has an entertainment size decks plus hot tub. Lot A Beach Rights to the Cove.

WHEN:

Saturday, Feb. 23: Noon – 3 p.m.

WHERE:

17055 16th Ave SW, Normandy Park, WA 98166 (MAP, or see below).

INFO:

List Price: $699,960

MLS Number: 1387698

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 2.5

Year Built: 1951

Approximate House SqFt: 2.540 s.f.

Approximate Lot SqFt: 16,998 s.f.

SITE FEATURES:

Bath Off Master

Dble Pane/Strm Windw

Dining Room

Security System

Skylights

Walk-in Closet

PHOTOS (click images to see larger versions/slideshow):

Next is a must see urban single family home in vibrant, new restaurant haven White Center.

Great walk ability to all the coffee shops, bars and breweries. Very simple commute into downtown Seattle from here. Stainless steel appliance package, quartz countertops, tile with oversized showers, and hardwood floors are just a few of the features. These homes are also 4 beds/ 3.5 baths over 1800 square feet. NO HOA DUES & no shared walls!

WHEN:

Saturday, Feb. 23: Noon – 3 p.m.

WHERE:

9214 15th Ave SW, West Seattle, WA 98106 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $599,999

MLS Number: 1401938

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 3.5

Year Built: 2019

Approximate House SqFt: 1,857 s.f.

Approximate Lot SqFt: 1,513 s.f.

SITE FEATURES:

Bath Off Master

Ceramic Tile

Hardwood

Wall to Wall Carpet

PHOTOS (click images to view larger versions/slideshow):

Next up – welcome to your 5-bedroom, like-new construction, completely remodeled home:

This home is equipped for easy living or added income with the possibility of a duplex. Fully equipped new kitchen that opens into your living room with two bedrooms & bath upstairs & a grand 3 bedrooms on the bottom floor with a bath. With no expense spared, live worry free and walk to the many new restaurants that White Center has to offer. This home / investment won’t last!

WHEN:

Saturday, Feb. 23: Noon – 3 p.m.

WHERE:

9216 15th Ave SW, West Seattle, WA 98106 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $514,999

MLS Number: 1395057

Bedrooms: 5

Bathrooms: 2

Year Built: 1942

Approximate House SqFt: 1,640 s.f.

Approximate Lot SqFt: 3,300 s.f.

PHOTOS (click images to view larger versions/slideshow):

The next Open House is a beautiful, finished, high end new construction home!

Ready to move-in! Great looking story home with stone accents and large covered front porch. This spacious home has 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and a 2-car garage. Dramatic, stunning entry with vaulted ceilings and designer railing. Dream master bedroom with 5-piece master bath. Chef’s delight kitchen with white cabinetry, island, slab granite, stainless appliances and walk in pantry. Ideal and desirable location. Well-sized lot is fully landscaped.

WHEN:

Sunday, Feb. 24: 1 – 3 p.m.

WHERE:

17106 113th Ave SE, Renton, WA 98055 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $649,950

MLS Number: 1396966

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 2.5

Year Built: 2019

Approximate House SqFt: 2,716 s.f.

Approximate Lot SqFt: 7,260 s.f.

SITE FEATURES:

Bath Off Master

Dble Pane/Strm Windw

Dining Room

Vaulted Ceilings

Pantry

Walk-in Closet

PHOTOS (click images to view larger versions/slideshow):

The final Open House is a home so nice you can vacation where you live!

Waterfront living at its finest! Captivating great room concept floor plan is an entertainer’s dream complete with vaulted ceilings and lots of natural light. Impeccable chef’s delight kitchen with cherry wood, designer tile floors, Viking appliances, eating bar and well-sized dining area. Main floor spacious deck has gas fireplace. Desirable master on the main! Lower level has another kitchen. Studio apartment with its own kitchen, entry and parking. Easy access to everything!

WHEN:

Friday, Feb. 22: 1 – 3 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 23: Noon – 3 p.m.

WHERE:

3208 S. Star Lake Rd, Auburn, WA 98001 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $974,950

MLS Number: 1324946

Bedrooms: 5

Bathrooms: 3.5

Year Built: 2008

Approximate House SqFt: 4,716 s.f.

Approximate Lot SqFt: 19,630 s.f.

SITE FEATURES:

2nd Kitchen

Wine Cellar

Bath Off Master

Built-In Vacuum

Dble Pane/Strm Windw

Dining Room

French Doors

High Tech Cabling

Security System

Vaulted Ceilings

Pantry

Walk-in Closet

Deck

Outbuildings

Patio

RV Parking

Sprinkler System

PHOTOS (click images to see larger versions/slideshow):

Click here to view all of Berkshire Hathaway’s Open Houses, and click here to “Like” and follow them on Facebook.

