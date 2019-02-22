Browse > Home / Entertainment, Headlines, Health and Wellness, Sports / Redondo Waterland Walk will be this Sunday, Feb. 24

Redondo Waterland Walk will be this Sunday, Feb. 24


From our friends at WABI Burien:

The next walk of the Des Moines Waterland Walkers is this Sunday, Feb. 24, a week later than normal. (The walk didn’t happen on the usual third Sunday of the month because it was a holiday weekend and many of the usual walkers were in Ocean Shores participating in the Seabreeze Volkswalk Festival.)

Date & Time: Sunday, Feb. 24 at 11 a.m. (Rain or shine… or snow.)

Meeting Place: Redondo Pier, which is the intersection of Redondo Beach Drive South and Redondo Way. (Next to the bathrooms and espresso stand, just south of Salty’s)

Route & Features: We will be walking along the boardwalk, then up into the neighborhood, thru a park, and down to the beach. We will have great views of the water and mountains. (If you are hungry afterwards, Salty’s has a great lunch menu.)

Sponsor: These walks are sponsored by the Des Moines Legacy Foundation, www.desmoineslegacy.org.

For information, please call Gary McNeil at 206-390-3184.

