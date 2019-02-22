Spring Recycling Collection Event will be Sat., Mar. 23 at Des Moines Marina
A free spring Recycling Collection Event will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019, from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the Des Moines Marina.
Residents can bring (download PDF flier here):
- Tires – fees apply
- Lead acid batteries
- Alkaline batteries
- Cardboard
- Propane Tanks – fee applies
- Household Goods & Clothing
- Porcelain Toilets & Sinks – fee applies
- Appliances & Scrap Metal – some fees apply • refrigerators & freezers – fee applies
- Bulky wood
- Electronic Equipment – no computer monitors or televisions
- Mattresses/Box Springs – fee applies
For more information call Des Moines City Hall at 206-870-7576.
Des Moines Marina is located at 22307 Dock Street: