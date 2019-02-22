Business, Browse > Home Headlines / Spring Recycling Collection Event will be Sat., Mar. 23 at Des Moines Marina

Spring Recycling Collection Event will be Sat., Mar. 23 at Des Moines Marina

A free spring Recycling Collection Event will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019, from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the Des Moines Marina.

Residents can bring (download PDF flier here):

Tires – fees apply

Lead acid batteries

Alkaline batteries

Cardboard

Propane Tanks – fee applies

Household Goods & Clothing

Porcelain Toilets & Sinks – fee applies

Appliances & Scrap Metal – some fees apply • refrigerators & freezers – fee applies

Bulky wood

Electronic Equipment – no computer monitors or televisions

Mattresses/Box Springs – fee applies

For more information call Des Moines City Hall at 206-870-7576.

Des Moines Marina is located at 22307 Dock Street:

