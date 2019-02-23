An update on Des Moines Police’s new K9 ‘Dez’

An update from the Des Moines Police Department on its new K9 ‘Dez’:

Des Moines Police K9 ‘Dez’ is in his third week of training in an accelerated course which consists of Dez, Officer Boehmer and another experienced handler from Tacoma.

The training is being led by 2 Master Trainers from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department who have trained over 70 teams between them. To say they are experienced is an understatement.

Dog training for patrol work consists of increasing challenges, difficulty and discipline, and the dog is expected to increase his performance. A handler’s nightmare is hitting a point in training where discipline and the increased stress will make the dog actually withdraw and go backwards. It’s referred to as the dog “shutting down”.

When that happens, we have a choice to make. We can fight through it knowing that might ruin the dog and make him mean to the point he cannot be used, ever. Option 2 is to return the dog to the kennel and hope some age and maturity will make him a benefit to another agency.

Unfortunately, the tough decision has been made to return Dez to Alabama and get another dog. Dez will be flown back to Alabama in the coming days and we expect a new dog just as quick. Dez will most likely be trained for drugs or bombs since he does have the desire to search. We know Dez will be cared for and will find another great home. We all will miss him.

Des Moines Police has a high standard to meet, and we all want our K9 to be the best fit for our Police Department and the community. This decision will make sure that high expectation is met and exceeded.