REMINDER: ‘The Good Bootlegger’ series kicks-off at Smith Tower Monday


The Good Bootlegger

REMINDER: ‘The Good Bootlegger’ presentation at the Smith Tower will begin its three-part series this coming Monday, March 4!

Presented by local filmmakers Steve Edmiston and Scott Schaefer (of “The Maury Island Incident“), this will be an edutaining and engaging speaker series told in three parts, combining history, mythology, whiskey, local references and good old-fashioned storytelling.

This series – to be held in the Smith Tower’s historic and amazing 35th floor Observatory Bar – will explore the history of Olmstead’s rags-to-riches-to-rags story, from rising Seattle Cop to the Rumrunning King of the Northwest to inmate at McNeil Island.

Olmstead, who was busted by the Feds at the Woodmont Mosquito Fleet Dock in Des Moines on Thanksgiving Day, 1925, was said to even have a bustling “distribution warehouse” in the Sunnydale neighborhood of Burien.

SMELLS LIKE SEATTLE SPIRITS
Monday, March 4 | $20 per person

Join us at Smith Tower for the kick-off event of our educational and engaging three-part speaker series. You’ll hear tales of the mystery and mayhem surrounding one of the most successful bootleggers in Pacific Northwest history, Roy Olmstead, while sipping on an exclusive specialty cocktail created just for the occasion. Enjoy some good old-fashioned storytelling about Seattle, Prohibition, and beyond. Snag your tickets today, seating is limited.spacerspacer

SCHEDULE/TOPICS
Here’s the full schedule of this three-part series:

  • Event 1: The Beginnings: The Seduction of a Seattle Cop – Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
  • Event 2: The Rise of Old Roy: Seattle’s Most Original Innovator: – Monday, April 1, 2019
  • Event 3: The Hard Fall: The Feds Fight Back – Monday, May 6, 2019

Doors open at 7:30 p.m. for all three events.

Event programming runs from 8 – 10 p.m.

Posted by on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at 1:31 pm 
Arts, Entertainment, Featured Stories, Headlines, History

