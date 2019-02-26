VIDEO: North Hill package theft suspect caught by Des Moines Police

From the Des Moines Police Department:

Watch this video as it captures a package theft on the North Hill of Des Moines on Monday night, Feb. 25:

Residents called 911, the vehicle and suspect were described from the video and officers responded. Within minutes Police identified the car, and started the process of obtaining a search warrant.

A suspect was then seen leaving the back of the home and as officers approached admitted to the theft. The package was recovered and the suspect was arrested and charged with Theft. The package was recovered and returned to the victim.

Delivered packages are an easy target, consider alternative package delivery. Most of all, be alert and call 911.