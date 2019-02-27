Blogvertorial, Business, Entertainment, Browse > Home Headlines / Des Moines United Methodist Church holding Movie Night & Ash Wednesday

Des Moines United Methodist Church holding Movie Night & Ash Wednesday

Community movie night AND Ash Wednesday services will held soon at Des Moines United Methodist Church:

is community movie night! This month’s movie is Marshall (PG-13, 2017) in celebration of Black History Month. This event will be held at Des Moines United Methodists Church, downstairs in room 110 at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 6 is Ash Wednesday, with service at Des Moines United Methodists Church at 7 p.m.; this will be a time for reflection going into the season of Lent.

Des Moines United Methodist Church is located at 22225 9th Ave S, Des Moines 98198; phone: 206-878-8301.

More info at desmoinesumc.org

