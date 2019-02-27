Education, Headlines, Science, Browse > Home Volunteer / Volunteers needed to serve as Beach Naturalists this summer

Volunteers needed to serve as Beach Naturalists this summer

Why do barnacles stand on their heads?

What do sea stars like to eat?

How do moon snails lay their eggs?

Learn to answer these and other fun questions by volunteering as a Seattle Aquarium Beach Naturalist this summer.

Naturalists receive training in the spring, and then spend three low tide days engaging with beach visitors about inter-tidal life and beach etiquette at one of twelve Puget Sound beaches, including locally at Des Moines Beach Park, Saltwater State Park, Redondo Beach and others.

Orientation for new naturalists will be held on Tuesday, April 2 at 6:30 p.m.

If interested, please contact the Seattle Aquarium by email at [email protected] seattleaquarium.org or by phone at (206) 693-6214.

