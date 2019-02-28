‘Gymanfu Ganu’ will be at Grace Lutheran Church on Saturday, Mar. 9

From the folks at Grace Lutheran Church:

The public is invited to our fourth annual Gymanfu Ganu (pronounced guh-MAHN-vah GAH-nee) program – which literally means: a singing festival – which will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019, at 2 p.m.

Our free hymn-singing festival is very similar to other gymanfu ganu programs and we incorporate a number of outstanding guest artists to perform along with the traditional singing of hymns in Welsh and English.

Our musical director again for this year’s program will be Nerys Jones.and we singing of hymns in Welsh and English. Nerys Jones, was born and educated in Mid Wales and studied at the Royal Scottish Academy of Music and Drama. Also Nerys will be will be one of our special musical guest artists. Nerys has traveled the world singing and has played soprano roles with many of world’s leading opera companies including the Welsh National Opera, The Scottish Opera and the English National Opera. She moved to Seattle in June, 2006 and she has sung with the Seattle Opera and is currently singing with the Tacoma Opera.

Another guest artist will be the Redmond based lyric tenor, Kim Cooney. Mr. Cooney has sung in about 650 worship, memorial, concert and theatrical events around the United States as well as the world. He will be joined in a duet for this program by Megan Renae Parker, a lyric Coloratura Soprano and cross-over artist who has performed in operas, musical theatre and concert stages. Some of her productions includes“The Bridges of Madison County”, a Broadway bound revival of“The Secret Garden” and in variety of roles in the Skagit, Vashon and Tacoma operas.

Another returning guest artist will be Annette Dennis. She sang “Sun Gan” (a traditional Welsh ballad) in last year’s Gymanfu Ganu program and has performed in all of the Sancta Lucia productions at Grace Lutheran Church. She has sung with the Tacoma Opera and has been invited to perform at a number of other Gymanfu Ganu programs.

Laird Thornton, Choral Director for the Federal Way Chorale and the Grace Lutheran Church choir will sing. Other musical guest artists from Grac Lutheran Church include Jessica Miller and Lori and Scott Baker.

Prior to the start of the our 90 minute program we will have Welsh music performed in the narthex of the church. Also, the Puget Sound Welsh Association will have actable with items from Wales on sale

After the program, you are invited to the free “te bach” (little tea) in the Fellowship Hall of Grace Lutheran Church. We will have a variety of other refreshments available as well.

This whole program and tea is free, however, your generous donations will allow Grace Lutheran to provide this line up of high caliber music in the future.

One of our goals is to show everyone in our community what a great tradition and event this program is and to showcase the remarkable singers we have in our area. Everyone is welcome to this free program.

Please join us for this free All-Ages program on Sat., March 9, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Grace Lutheran Church, 22975 24th Ave S., Des Moines, WA. 98198. There is no nursery service, however we do have a Cry Room available if needed. We will be singing a real lullaby and would like all children to come up and participate.

There’s an old saying that says, “If three English men got together they’d form a club and if three Welsh men got together they’d form a choir.” Come be part of our choir and enjoy all these great guest artists!