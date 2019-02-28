Crime, Featured Stories, Browse > Home Headlines / Suspect wanted in connection with fatal shooting at football game arrested

Des Moines Police on Thursday, Feb. 28 announced that William Oliver Holly – the suspect wanted in connection with the fatal Thanksgiving, 2018 shooting of 21-year old Leuea Loto – has been taken into custody by the Eagan Minnesota Police Department.

On Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019 at 1:20 p.m. (Central Standard Time), the Eagan Minnesota Police Department was able to take Holly into custody without incident.

Holly will be booked as a Fugitive from Justice in Minnesota in preparation for his extradition to King County to face charges for the Nov. 22, 2018 Homicide of Loto.

Police say that on Thanksgiving Day at 11:59 a.m., Officers responded to a 911 call of a shooting at Mt. Rainer High School, located at 22450 19th Avenue South. Upon arrival, Deputies and first responders located Loto, with a gunshot wound to his torso. He had been involved in a Thanksgiving Day football game with friends and family at the time of the incident. Loto was transported to Harborview Medical Center, where he received emergency medical treatment.

Tragically, Loto subsequently died of a single gunshot wound.

Investigators learned the football game had been an annual Thanksgiving Day tradition, and that Loto had been a participant. During the course of the game, a verbal dispute broke out between players on the opposing teams. The verbal dispute turned into a physical altercation. The two groups separated, one of which left the school grounds.

Through the course of the investigation, police say that a subject identified as 25-year old William Oliver Holly had returned to the scene with a firearm. Upon his arrival back at Mount Rainer High School, Holly indiscriminately fired multiple shots toward a large group people. One of the rounds struck Loto, who was not involved in the fight, and this caused his death.

During the course of this investigation, Des Moines Detectives learned Holly had fled to Eagan Minnesota.

On Feb. 15, 2019 Holly was charged by the King County Prosecutors Office for the crime of Murder in the First Degree with Extreme Indifference with a Firearm. Bail was set at $5,000,000. In addition Holly was wanted for a Domestic Violence warrant out of Minnesota with bail set at $40,000.

Des Moines Detectives began a joint investigation with the Eagan Police Department in order to take Holly into custody as a fugitive from Justice out of King County for the crime of Homicide.

“I am extremely proud of the efforts of our detectives,” Police Chief Ken Thomas said. “This case was successfully resolved due to the relentless efforts of traditional professional investigative techniques and the use of cutting edge technology. Our partnership with other agencies to include the Eagan Minnesota Police Department and the King County Prosecutors office contributed to the success of this case. Our staff worked especially hard to try to bring closure and justice for the victim’s family.”

