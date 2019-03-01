Sponsored Post

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices NW Open Houses: Burien, Des Moines, Normandy Park, West Seattle, Star Lake

No Comments Print This Post

Real Estate Sponsor Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate will be holding 10 great Open Houses this weekend!

The first Open House is perched above the Sound and nestled in the trees:

This spacious & bright end unit has new vinyl windows & treatments throughout. Large bedrooms & Master suite has a huge walk-in. Easy flow floor-plan, warm FP & balcony off the living room offers Sound/Mtn & Eagle views. 2 dedicated parking spots (one covered) & Lg storage too. All appliances incl washer/dryer all stay. Trail to Seahurst Pk & Beach and close to Buriens vibrant DT, food & transit options. Pool, sauna and many amenities brings you home!

WHEN:

Saturday, Mar. 2: Noon – 3 p.m.

Sunday, Mar. 3: Noon – 3 p.m.

WHERE:

1227 SW 132nd Lane, Unit #723, Burien, WA 98146 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $250,000

MLS Number: 1412565

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 2

Year Built: 1982

Approximate House SqFt: 1,034 s.f.

SITE FEATURES:

Balcony/Deck/Patio

End Unit

Insulated Windows

Walk-in Closet

PHOTOS (click images to view larger versions/slideshow):

The next house is located in a Redondo Boardwalk Neighborhood:

Almost waterfront! Breath-taking Puget Sound Views! Captivating Cape Cod beach house. Impeccable condition throughout. Covered coast-style front porch. Remodeled kitchen features slab counters and stainless appliances. Ideal floor plan boasts over-sized dining room and spacious front room. Dream master suite with walk-in closet, gas fireplace, vaulted ceilings, five piece master bath and view deck. All located on a corner lot adorned with a white picket fence.

WHEN:

Saturday, Mar. 2: 1:30 – 3:30 p.m.

Sunday, Mar. 3: 1 – 3 p.m.

WHERE:

28102 8th Ave S., Des Moines, WA 98198 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $549,950

MLS Number: 1415044

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2

Year Built: 1920

Approximate House SqFt: 1,800 s.f.

Approximate Lot SqFt: 3,870 s.f.

SITE FEATURES:

Bath Off Master

Ceiling Fan(s)

Dble Pane/Strm Windw

Dining Room

Fireplace in Mstr BR

Jetted/Soaking Tub

Security System

Solarium/Atrium

Vaulted Ceilings

Walk-in Closet

PHOTOS (click images to view larger versions/slideshow):

Next up is a spacious Normandy Park home that sits in one of the most sought-after neighborhoods in the Puget Sound:

Enjoy the open concept layout with updates throughout and an over sized rec room for hosting large gatherings. You will absolutely love the spacious front deck with a glimpse of the sound and mountains while you enjoy the amazing sunsets. The back yard has all the space you could want for green thumb activities, to run and play, or to simply enjoy the large private yard.

WHEN:

Saturday, Mar. 2: Noon – 3 p.m.

Sunday, Mar. 3: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

WHERE:

18424 4th Ave SW, Normandy Park, WA 98166 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $619,950

MLS Number: 1403170

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 2.75

Year Built: 1955

Approximate House SqFt: 2,160 s.f.

Approximate Lot SqFt: 13,000 s.f.

SITE FEATURES:

Bath Off Master

Dble Pane/Strm Windw

Dining Room

French Doors

Walk-in Closet

PHOTOS (click images to view larger versions/slideshow):

Next up is a home with gorgeous views of Puget Sound in a captivating setting!

Secluded, wonderful bluff location on a Sylvan hillside. Main floor boasts French doors, slate entry and a chefs style kitchen complete with double ovens and gas range. Main floor master with its own bath and walk in closet along with two more bedrooms on main. Downstairs has an over-sized family room with fireplace, another bedroom and a 3/4 bath. Home has an entertainment size decks plus hot tub. Lot A Beach Rights to the Cove.

WHEN:

Sunday, Mar. 3: 1 – 3 p.m.

WHERE:

17055 16th Ave SW, Normandy Park, WA 98166 (MAP, or see below).

INFO:

List Price: $699,960

MLS Number: 1387698

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 2.5

Year Built: 1951

Approximate House SqFt: 2.540 s.f.

Approximate Lot SqFt: 16,998 s.f.

SITE FEATURES:

Bath Off Master

Dble Pane/Strm Windw

Dining Room

Security System

Skylights

Walk-in Closet

PHOTOS (click images to see larger versions/slideshow):

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

How about this one-in-a-Gazillion, 270-degree view of Puget Sound, Olympics & Mt. Rainier from all 3 levels of this Sophisticated 4-star BuiltGreen New Home high atop West Seattle hill:

Dramatic 2-story entry w/9’ door opens to vaulted great room w/cook’s kitchen – the panorama thru sliding glass walls leading to decks & lawn. Luxury & comfort w/tall windows & forever views, hi ceilings, high-end finishes & wide plank floors. Spectacular Master & extraordinary rooftop entertainment deck w/ jaw-dropping surround-view!

WHEN:

Saturday, Mar. 2: Noon – 2 p.m.

Sunday, Mar. 3: Noon – 2 p.m.

WHERE:

4721 51st Place SW, West Seattle, WA 98116 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $3,495,000

MLS Number: 1395539

Bedrooms: 5

Bathrooms: 3.5

Year Built: 2018

Approximate House SqFt: 4,227 s.f.

Approximate Lot SqFt: 10,200 s.f.

SITE FEATURES:

Bath Off Master

Dble Pane/Strm Windw

Dining Room

French Doors

Vaulted Ceilings

Pantry

Walk-in Closet

PHOTOS (click images to see larger versions/slideshow):

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The next Open House is one of West Seattle’s finest townhomes, designed by renowned architect Julian Weber:

This 4 star Built Green Home includes an exclusive parking spot and has no HOA dues! This home has all the energy cost saving features you expect like blown in insulation, dual flush toilets, LOW VOC Paints/Finishes & low flow water fixtures. To top things off, enjoy urban living at its finest with evenings celebrated on your roof top deck!

WHEN:

Sunday, Mar. 3: Noon – 3 p.m.

WHERE:

5604-A 25th Ave SW, West Seattle, WA 98106 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $529,950

MLS Number: 1405636

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 2

Year Built: 2019

Approximate House SqFt: 1,285 s.f.

Approximate Lot SqFt: 1,110 s.f.

SITE FEATURES:

Bath Off Master

Dble Pane/Strm Windw

Walk-in Closet

PHOTOS (click images to view larger versions/slideshow):

Next up is a brand new 3-bedroom home with a separate entrance ground floor potential AIR BNB:

With all today’s finest modern finishes & amenities this home includes an exclusive parking spot and has no HOA dues! Targeting Four Star Built Green this home has all the energy cost saving features you expect like blown in insulation, dual flush toilets, LOW VOC Paints/Finishes & low flow water fixtures. To top things off, enjoy urban living at its finest with evenings celebrated on your roof top deck!

WHEN:

Sunday, Mar. 3: Noon – 3 p.m.

WHERE:

5604-B 25th Ave SW, West Seattle, WA 98106 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $625,000

MLS Number: 1398829

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2.5

Year Built: 2019

Approximate House SqFt: 1,651 s.f.

Approximate Lot SqFt: 1,010 s.f.

SITE FEATURES:

Bath Off Master

Dble Pane/Strm Windw

Walk-in Closet

PHOTOS (click images to view larger versions/slideshow):

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Next is a must-see urban single family home in vibrant and new restaurant haven White Center.

Great walk ability to all the coffee shops, bars and breweries. Very simple commute into downtown Seattle from here. Stainless steel appliance package, quartz countertops, tile with oversized showers, and hardwood floors are just a few of the features. These homes are also 4 beds/ 3.5 baths over 1800 square feet. NO HOA DUES & no shared walls!

WHEN:

Saturday, Mar. 2: Noon – 2 p.m.

WHERE:

9214 15th Ave SW, West Seattle, WA 98106 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $599,999

MLS Number: 1401938

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 3.5

Year Built: 2019

Approximate House SqFt: 1,857 s.f.

Approximate Lot SqFt: 1,513 s.f.

SITE FEATURES:

Bath Off Master

Ceramic Tile

Hardwood

Wall to Wall Carpet

PHOTOS (click images to view larger versions/slideshow):

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Next up – Welcome Home to your 5-bedroom, like-new construction, completely remodeled home:

This home is equipped for easy living or added income with the possibility of a duplex. Fully equipped new kitchen that opens into your living room with two bedrooms & bath upstairs & a grand 3 bedrooms on the bottom floor with a bath. With no expense spared, live worry free and walk to the many new restaurants that White Center has to offer. This home / investment won’t last!

WHEN:

Saturday, Mar. 2: Noon – 2 p.m.

WHERE:

9216 15th Ave SW, West Seattle, WA 98106 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $514,999

MLS Number: 1395057

Bedrooms: 5

Bathrooms: 2

Year Built: 1942

Approximate House SqFt: 1,640 s.f.

Approximate Lot SqFt: 3,300 s.f.

PHOTOS (click images to view larger versions/slideshow):

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The final Open House is a home so nice you can vacation where you live!

Waterfront living at its finest! Captivating great room concept floor plan is an entertainer’s dream complete with vaulted ceilings and lots of natural light. Impeccable chef’s delight kitchen with cherry wood, designer tile floors, Viking appliances, eating bar and well-sized dining area. Main floor spacious deck has gas fireplace. Desirable master on the main! Lower level has another kitchen. Studio apartment with its own kitchen, entry and parking. Easy access to everything!

WHEN:

Friday, Mar. 1: 1 – 3 p.m.

Saturday, Mar. 2: 1 – 3 p.m.

WHERE:

3208 S. Star Lake Rd, Auburn, WA 98001 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $974,950

MLS Number: 1324946

Bedrooms: 5

Bathrooms: 3.5

Year Built: 2008

Approximate House SqFt: 4,716 s.f.

Approximate Lot SqFt: 19,630 s.f.

SITE FEATURES:

2nd Kitchen

Wine Cellar

Bath Off Master

Built-In Vacuum

Dble Pane/Strm Windw

Dining Room

French Doors

High Tech Cabling

Security System

Vaulted Ceilings

Pantry

Walk-in Closet

Deck

Outbuildings

Patio

RV Parking

Sprinkler System

PHOTOS (click images to see larger versions/slideshow):

Click here to view all of Berkshire Hathaway’s Open Houses, and click here to “Like” and follow them on Facebook.

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter

[Would you like to have a Blogvertorial story, Ad and/or Event Listing like this on a popular, fast-growing website seen by over 51,000 interested Local Readers every month? Email us for more info, or check out our Advertise page!]



