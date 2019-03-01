Business, Crime, Browse > Home Headlines / PHOTO: Recognize this thief? He robbed a Des Moines convenience store Friday

PHOTO: Recognize this thief? He robbed a Des Moines convenience store Friday

No Comments Print This Post

The Des Moines Police Department is seeking help identifying this thief, who robbed a convenience store Friday morning, Mar. 1 at S. 240th Street and Pacific Highway South (map below).

“Let’s get him off the street!”

Call (206) 878-3301 reference Case #19-0488 if you can help.

Can you ID this suspect? He robbed a convenience store this morning at S. 240th ST and Pacific Hwy S in Des Moines. Let’s get him off the street! Call (206) 878-3301 reference Case #19-0488 if you can help. (SO) pic.twitter.com/z4WcpsZMSD — Des Moines Police, WA (@DesMoinesPolice) March 1, 2019

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter



