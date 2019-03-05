Animals, Headlines, Browse > Home Science / CSI Highline: What is the status of salmon in Miller and Walker Creeks?

CSI Highline: What is the status of salmon in Miller and Walker Creeks?

Community Salmon Investigation (CSI) for Highline results are in, and all are invited to a fun-filled evening – on Thursday, Mar. 14 or Wednesday, Mar. 27 – to learn about the status of salmon and ongoing research in your watershed.

“Please join us for one or both of these events to learn about local salmon and the important scientific data collected by your friends and neighbors.”

Light refreshments will be provided.

Thursday, Mar. 14, 7 – 8:30 p.m. at Dubsea Coffee in White Center, 9910 8th Ave SW, Seattle WA. This event is co-hosted by Miller-Walker Basin Stewardship Program and the Puget Soundkeeper Alliance. Miller-Walker salmon survey results will presented alongside results from Longfellow Creek (tributary to the Duwamish River). Dr. Katherine Peter from the UW Center of Urban Waters will also join us to discuss the latest research on coho pre-spawn mortality.

Wednesday, Mar. 27, 6 – 7 p.m. at the Normandy Park Community Club (The Cove), 1500 SW Shorebrook Dr, Normandy Park. Dr. Katherine Peter from the UW Center for Urban Waters will join us to discuss her latest research on coho pre-spawn mortality, which included new sampling in Miller Creek Basin.

“A big thank you to all of this year’s volunteers, and the researchers at University of Washington and NOAA for all they do for our watersheds and local salmon!”

Please contact Matt Goehring, Basin Steward, at [email protected] or (206) 263-6826 if you have any questions.

The Miller Walker Stewardship Program is a joint effort of the City of Burien, City of Normandy Park, City of SeaTac, King County, and the Port of Seattle.

