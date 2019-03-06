Browse > Home / Crime, Headlines / Have ‘Coffee with a Cop’ this Saturday at McDonald’s

Have ‘Coffee with a Cop’ this Saturday at McDonald’s


The Des Moines Police Department will be hosting ‘Coffee with a Cop’ this Saturday, Mar. 9, from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. at McDonald’s.

McDonald’s is located at 22644 Pacific Highway S.:

Posted by on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at 5:12 pm 
