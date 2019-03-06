Browse > Home / Crime, Headlines / Spring Citizens Police Academy starts Mar. 26; enrolling now

Spring Citizens Police Academy starts Mar. 26; enrolling now


ENROLLING NOW!
SPRING CITIZENS POLICE ACADEMY

March 26 – May 28, 2019

6:30pm to 9:00 pm

Come join us for an interactive behind the scenes look into police work.

This 10-week informational series designed to give citizens an inside, in- depth hands-on experience of law enforcement and policing in the City of Des Moines.

The Academy is open to all Des Moines Citizens 18 years of age and over. A background will be performed prior to acceptance into the academy. Enrollment is limited to 30 participants.

Applications can be obtained at the city website www.desmoineswa.gov (under Police Department, Citizens Academy, application) or at the Des Moines Police Department’s front desk.

For more information contact:

CSO Tonya Seaberry
(206) 870-7619
[email protected]

