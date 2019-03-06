Browse > Home Headlines / United Way of King County’s FREE Tax Preparation available until April 18

United Way of King County’s FREE Tax Preparation available until April 18

We’re half way through tax season and United Way of King County wants everyone to know that they’re still providing free tax preparation services to the community – until April 18 – through its Free Tax Preparation Campaign.

This service helps community members avoid tax prep fees and secures all the tax credits that are eligible to them.

Households making under $66,000 can have their taxes prepared plus they can get connected to other community resources and public benefits.

There are two easy ways to file your taxes for free with us:

Online: If you don’t need in-person help, file your taxes online for free with United Way’s My Free Taxes tool at www.MyFreeTaxes.com. This is a user-friendly site that taxpayers can use to file for free while still ensuring they take advantage of all refunds and credits they are eligible for.

In-Person: File your taxes in-person at one of 32 locations throughout King County. All locations have convenient hours to meet your schedule, and no appointments are needed. Historically, our sites slow down during March and this is the perfect time for anyone still needing to file taxes to come in. Wait times will be shorter during this month. To find a location near you, languages available, a list of what to bring, and other details, visit United Way’s website at www.FreeTaxExperts.org or call 2-1-1.

Please pass this information on to any staff, network, friends, and family members in the King County area. You can also request informational flyers and posters to distribute to your networks and clients by filling out this ONLINE FORM.

