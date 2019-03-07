Des Moines Yacht Club Marine Swap Meet will be Saturday, Mar. 23

Des Moines Yacht Club’s 20th Annual Indoor/Outdoor Marine Swap Meet will be held on Saturday, March 23, from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.:

Attention all boaters and everyone who loves living in the Pacific Northwest! For 20 years, the Des Moines Yacht Club has invited the public to our region’s largest indoor & outdoor swap meet. Booths are filled with nearly every marine/nautical item you “need,” including small boats, dinghies, large tools and trailers. All at bargain prices!

The Des Moines Yacht Club First Mates will serve breakfast and lunch while you shop, with proceeds going to local charities.

While you’re in the building, visit the First Mates’ Treasure Table, nautical or not! Every purchase will help deserving students pursue their dreams of higher education. Proceeds provide scholarships to graduating students from Mt. Rainier High School. With its establishment in 2007, the Des Moines Yacht Club’s “Navigating the Future Scholarship Fund” has awarded 27 scholarships to graduating students from Mt. Rainier High School. These scholarships are made possible by generous donations from club members and sponsors. The scholarships are awarded through the Des Moines Dollars for Scholars Program, a chapter of the national organization, Scholarship America.

We hope to see you there!

Des Moines Yacht Club is located at 22737 Marine View Drive (next door to Anthony’s restaurant in the Des Moines Marina.) I-5 Exit 149B to Des Moines – Entrance off 227th between Bank of America and condominiums. Signs will direct you to parking. Please do not park in the Anthony’s lot.

Questions? Email [email protected], or call Todd at 206-400-7282.