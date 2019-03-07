Entertainment, Headlines, Browse > Home Politics / Gen. Barry McCaffrey to speak at Des Moines Normandy Park Rotary Mar. 13

Gen. Barry McCaffrey to speak at Des Moines Normandy Park Rotary Mar. 13

One of the U.S. Armed Forces most decorated soldiers – Four-star General Barry McCaffrey – will speak at an open meeting of the Rotary Club of Des Moines and Normandy Park at the 4 Points Sheraton at noon on Wednesday, March 13.

Admission is FREE but registration is required at https://www.dmnprotary.org.

Gen. Barry McCaffrey is a highly decorated United States Army officer and current major network commentator, professor and business consultant. He served in the Clinton administration as the Director of National Drug Control Policy. He’s the recipient of two Distinguished Service Crosses for valor, two Silver Stars, and three Purple Heart medals. He was inducted into U.S. Army Ranger Hall of Fame in 2007.

McCaffrey is a military educator who has served as an adjunct professor at U.S. Military Academy. He is currently a military analyst for NBC and MSNBC as well as president of his own consulting firm. He is a board member with dozens of national and global companies and is an outspoken advocate for veteran’s issues.

McCaffrey’s rare appearance in his adopted home town of Seattle comes at a time when debate and conflict about of the role of the U.S. and its president in global issues is intense.

The 4 Points Sheraton is located at 22406 Pacific Hwy. S., Des Moines, WA 98198.

Parking is free as available.

Lunch is available for $18.00/person.

