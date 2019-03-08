Sponsored Post

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices NW Open Houses: Burien, Normandy Park, Des Moines, West Seattle, Renton, Star Lake

No Comments Print This Post

Real Estate Sponsor Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate will be holding eight great Open Houses this weekend!

The first Open House is a totally renovated mid-century beauty:

Home sits high w impressive Mt & territorial views and tons of natural light. Smashing kitchen w new SS appliances, counters, cabinets & fixtures. Gorgeous new hardwood flrs & lighting main level. Dazzling remodeled bathrooms including master. Refurbished lower level has a cozy family rm w fireplace, perfect for viewing big games or movie night. Gas heat & water. Metal roof, new gar dr & all new paint inside/out. Private backyard w shed. Possible MIL?

WHEN:

Saturday, Mar. 9: Noon – 3 p.m.

Sunday, Mar. 10: Noon – 3 p.m.

WHERE:

16409 8th Ave SW, Burien, WA 98166 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $580,000

MLS Number: 1418086

Bedrooms: 5

Bathrooms: 2.75

Year Built: 1963

Approximate House SqFt: 2,460 s.f.

Approximate Lot SqFt: 9,360 s.f.

SITE FEATURES:

Bath Off Master

Dble Pane/Strm Windw

Dining Room

French Doors

PHOTOS (click images to view larger versions/slideshow):

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Next up is a home with gorgeous views of Puget Sound in a captivating setting!

Secluded, wonderful bluff location on a Sylvan hillside. Main floor boasts French doors, slate entry and a chefs style kitchen complete with double ovens and gas range. Main floor master with its own bath and walk in closet along with two more bedrooms on main. Downstairs has an over-sized family room with fireplace, another bedroom and a 3/4 bath. Home has an entertainment size decks plus hot tub. Lot A Beach Rights to the Cove.

WHEN:

Saturday, Mar. 9: Noon – 3 p.m.

WHERE:

17055 16th Ave SW, Normandy Park, WA 98166 (MAP, or see below).

INFO:

List Price: $699,960

MLS Number: 1387598

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 2.5

Year Built: 1951

Approximate House SqFt: 2.540 s.f.

Approximate Lot SqFt: 16,998 s.f.

SITE FEATURES:

Bath Off Master

Dble Pane/Strm Windw

Dining Room

Security System

Skylights

Walk-in Closet

PHOTOS (click images to see larger versions/slideshow):

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The next house is located in a Redondo Boardwalk Neighborhood:

Almost waterfront! Breath-taking Puget Sound Views! Captivating Cape Cod beach house. Impeccable condition throughout. Covered coast-style front porch. Remodeled kitchen features slab counters and stainless appliances. Ideal floor plan boasts over-sized dining room and spacious front room. Dream master suite with walk-in closet, gas fireplace, vaulted ceilings, five piece master bath and view deck. All located on a corner lot adorned with a white picket fence.

WHEN:

Friday, Mar. 8: Noon – 2 p.m.

Sunday, Mar. 10: 1 – 3 p.m.

WHERE:

28102 8th Ave S., Des Moines, WA 98198 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $549,950

MLS Number: 1415044

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2

Year Built: 1920

Approximate House SqFt: 1,800 s.f.

Approximate Lot SqFt: 3,870 s.f.

SITE FEATURES:

Bath Off Master

Ceiling Fan(s)

Dble Pane/Strm Windw

Dining Room

Fireplace in Mstr BR

Jetted/Soaking Tub

Security System

Solarium/Atrium

Vaulted Ceilings

Walk-in Closet

PHOTOS (click images to view larger versions/slideshow):

Next is a must-see urban single family home in vibrant and new restaurant haven White Center.

Great walk ability to all the coffee shops, bars and breweries. Very simple commute into downtown Seattle from here. Stainless steel appliance package, quartz countertops, tile with oversized showers, and hardwood floors are just a few of the features. These homes are also 4 beds/ 3.5 baths over 1800 square feet. NO HOA DUES & no shared walls!

WHEN:

Sunday, Mar. 10: Noon – 3 p.m.

WHERE:

9214 15th Ave SW, West Seattle, WA 98106 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $599,999

MLS Number: 1401938

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 3.5

Year Built: 2019

Approximate House SqFt: 1,857 s.f.

Approximate Lot SqFt: 1,513 s.f.

SITE FEATURES:

Bath Off Master

Ceramic Tile

Hardwood

Wall to Wall Carpet

PHOTOS (click images to view larger versions/slideshow):

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Next up – Welcome Home to your 5-bedroom, like-new construction, completely remodeled home:

This home is equipped for easy living or added income with the possibility of a duplex. Fully equipped new kitchen that opens into your living room with two bedrooms & bath upstairs & a grand 3 bedrooms on the bottom floor with a bath. With no expense spared, live worry free and walk to the many new restaurants that White Center has to offer. This home / investment won’t last!

WHEN:

Sunday, Mar. 10: Noon – 3 p.m.

WHERE:

9216 15th Ave SW, West Seattle, WA 98106 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $514,999

MLS Number: 1395057

Bedrooms: 5

Bathrooms: 2

Year Built: 1942

Approximate House SqFt: 1,640 s.f.

Approximate Lot SqFt: 3,300 s.f.

PHOTOS (click images to view larger versions/slideshow):

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The next Open House is a beautiful, finished, high end new construction home!

Ready to move-in! Great looking story home with stone accents and large covered front porch. This spacious home has 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and a 2-car garage. Dramatic, stunning entry with vaulted ceilings and designer railing. Dream master bedroom with 5-piece master bath. Chef’s delight kitchen with white cabinetry, island, slab granite, stainless appliances and walk in pantry. Ideal and desirable location. Well-sized lot is fully landscaped.

WHEN:

Saturday, Mar. 9: 1 – 4 p.m.

Sunday, Mar. 10: Noon – 2 p.m.

WHERE:

17106 113th Ave SE, Renton, WA 98055 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $649,950

MLS Number: 1396966

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 2.5

Year Built: 2019

Approximate House SqFt: 2,716 s.f.

Approximate Lot SqFt: 7,260 s.f.

SITE FEATURES:

Bath Off Master

Dble Pane/Strm Windw

Dining Room

Vaulted Ceilings

Pantry

Walk-in Closet

PHOTOS (click images to view larger versions/slideshow):

Next is an FHA-approved Top Floor End Unit Condo w/Vaulted Ceilings, Hardwood Floors & Ceramic Tiling, Double Pane Windows, Covered Patio:

1 Covered parking space & 1 Single Car Garage/Storage, close proximity to shopping, schools & a daycare.

Property is vacant and move in ready.

WHEN:

Saturday, Mar. 9: 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

WHERE:

11002 SE Petrovitsky Rd Unit F304, Renton, WA 98055 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $260,000

MLS Number: 1416335

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2

Year Built: 1993

Approximate House SqFt: 1,237 s.f.

SITE FEATURES:

Balcony/Deck/Patio

End Unit

Insulated Windows

Master Bath

Top Floor

Vaulted Ceilings

PHOTOS (click images to view larger versions/slideshow):

The final Open House is a home so nice you can vacation where you live!

Waterfront living at its finest! Captivating great room concept floor plan is an entertainer’s dream complete with vaulted ceilings and lots of natural light. Impeccable chef’s delight kitchen with cherry wood, designer tile floors, Viking appliances, eating bar and well-sized dining area. Main floor spacious deck has gas fireplace. Desirable master on the main! Lower level has another kitchen. Studio apartment with its own kitchen, entry and parking. Easy access to everything!

WHEN:

Friday, Mar. 8: 1 – 3 p.m.

Saturday, Mar. 9: 1 – 3 p.m.

Sunday, Mar. 10: Noon – 2 p.m.

WHERE:

3208 S. Star Lake Rd, Auburn, WA 98001 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $974,950

MLS Number: 1324946

Bedrooms: 5

Bathrooms: 3.5

Year Built: 2008

Approximate House SqFt: 4,716 s.f.

Approximate Lot SqFt: 19,630 s.f.

SITE FEATURES:

2nd Kitchen

Wine Cellar

Bath Off Master

Built-In Vacuum

Dble Pane/Strm Windw

Dining Room

French Doors

High Tech Cabling

Security System

Vaulted Ceilings

Pantry

Walk-in Closet

Deck

Outbuildings

Patio

RV Parking

Sprinkler System

PHOTOS (click images to see larger versions/slideshow):

Click here to view all of Berkshire Hathaway’s Open Houses, and click here to “Like” and follow them on Facebook.

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter

[Would you like to have a Blogvertorial story, Ad and/or Event Listing like this on a popular, fast-growing website seen by over 51,000 interested Local Readers every month? Email us for more info, or check out our Advertise page!]



