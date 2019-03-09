Grand re-opening celebration of Mt. Rainier Pool will be Saturday, March 16

The Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce will be holding the re-opening of the Des Moines Mount Rainier Pool with a celebration and ribbon cutting on Saturday, March 16, 2019, at 1:30 p.m.

The 43-year-old facility had major renovations done in 2018, which included replacing the pool liner, bulkhead, tiling, and surge tank. The pool roof, failing brickwork, and clerestory windows were also replaced or repaired.

“We are excited to celebrate the re-opening of the Mount Rainier Pool,” Andrea H. Reay, President/CEO of Seattle Southside Chamber said. “The pool provides valuable services to our community, and with the remodel complete, we look forward to many more years of use.”

Mount Rainier Pool originally opened on Sept. 15, 1975. In Nov., 2009, the Des Moines Pool Metropolitan Park District was created by a vote of the citizens of Des Moines to acquire, maintain and operate Mount Rainier Pool. The City of Normandy Park and the Highline School District also work in collaboration and operation of the pool.

The Chamber and Mount Rainier Pool invite the community to join them on March 16 as they gather to celebrate the re-opening of the pool.

Saturday, March 16, from 1:30 – 4 p.m.: 1:30 p.m.: Celebration & Ribbon Cutting

2 – 4 p.m.: Open Swim

“We hope you get a chance to enjoy it, and we will continue to look for fun and innovative ways to improve your experience.” Scott Deschenes, District General Manager, added.

Find more information about the Mount Rainier Pool and the event on March 16th please click here.

Visit the Pool’s website here: http://www.mtrainierpool.com/

Mt. Rainier Pool is located at 22722 S. 19th Ave:

About the Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce

The Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce is a non-profit business organization that has served the communities of Burien, Des Moines, Normandy Park, SeaTac and Tukwila since 1988. The Chamber focuses on business advancement in the region by helping to build and maintain a strong economic environment.

About the Des Moines Pool Metropolitan Park District

The Des Moines Pool Metropolitan Park District is a special municipal district created in November 2009 to enhance the community’s quality of life through aquatics. The five commissioners in 2019 are Joe Dusenbury, Eric Kasnick, Shane Young, Toni Overmyer, and Gene Achziger.

