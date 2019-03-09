Business, Browse > Home Headlines / Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce: Marching our Community Forward

Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce: Marching our Community Forward

Marching our Community Forward

By Andrea H. Reay

CEO/President

Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce

March is celebrated as Women’s History Month, and March 8 is celebrated as International Women’s Day. This month is a time for us to honor and remember the enormous contributions women have made in business, art, politics, and science as well as to continue to advocate and lobby for greater equity. Which is why the Chamber is proud to present, a Lunch and Learn event exclusively focused on how our community can both honor and march our community forward towards greater progress for women.

Progress doesn’t just happen. We must work both together and in partnership to be the change in our communities. Our Chamber was founded on that core belief, that we are better and stronger together. We are grateful to our members and our community for supporting our work and the upcoming event. Guests at this event will have an opportunity to network as well as engage in a panel discussion with the following:

Darcel Lobo – Owner, DAL Law Firm

Betsy McFeely – Director of Community Relations, Seattle Goodwill Industries

Kerry Wallingford – President, Wallingford Financial

Ayana Brown – Project Manager, ServPro of Renton

Our conversation will focus on experience and information sharing from our panelists. We’ll tackle the tough challenges and questions women face in the workplace as well as strategies on how we can better support one another.

This event is open to all, as we know equity requires tremendous social courage from everyone. We hope to welcome a large turn out as we gather to engage, advocate and plan how we can better support each other, not just this month, but always.

Thank you to Wells Fargo, our event sponsor, to all our panelists, and our host Homewood Suites. Event Details:

WHAT: brown bag lunch and learn (you bring your lunch, we bring you knowledge) WHEN: March 22, from Noon – 1 p.m. at Homewood Suites in Tukwila, right next to Starfire Sports Complex at 6955 Fort Dent Way. REGISTER: Follow this link to register: http://www.seattlesouthsidechamber.com/events/details/lunch-learn-women-in-business-2844 QUESTIONS? Contact Renatta Emerson at (206) 575-1633 or [email protected]

We hope you can make this event and join in our conversation and our work for equity and positive social change.

Andrea H. Reay is the President/CEO of Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce – “A voice for business, a leader in the community.” Seattle Southside Chamber has served the communities of Burien, Des Moines, Normandy Park, SeaTac and Tukwila since 1988. For more information on the Chamber, including member benefits and resources, please visit www.SeattleSouthsideChamber.com.

