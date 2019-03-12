Blogvertorial, Business, Browse > Home Headlines / DAL Law Firm: When Is Probate Needed?

When Is Probate Needed?

A common question I receive as an estate planning attorney is, when is probate really necessary? As with many estate planning questions, the answer depends on certain factors. Did the decedent have a Will? What are the assets of the Decedent? Our office offers a free consultation for us to discuss the passing of your loved one, and can determine if probate is necessary. Below is a short overview of the probate process here in Washington State; feel free to contact our office at (206) 408-8158 if we can be of any assistance.

Probate is a legal process whereby a court oversees the distribution of assets left by a decedent. Assets are anything that the person owned that had value, such as real and personal property.

Probate is generally required when an estate’s assets are solely in the decedent’s name without a beneficiary designation, and the value of said assets exceeds $100,000. If the decedent was married, then the assets may be community property and probate should not be needed in that instance.

However, there are ways to avoid probate, if desired. Examples would be:

If the decedent had a trust;

If the decedent owned their real or personal property jointly with the right of survivorship;

If all of the decedent’s assets had beneficiary designations; and/or

If the decedent had assets valued at under $100,000.

