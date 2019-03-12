Highline Public Schools seeking input on new trimester schedule

Highline Public Schools high schools will switch from a two-term semester schedule to a three-term trimester schedule in the fall of 2020, and the district is seeking public input:

Students will have five (longer) class periods a day, rather than six (shorter) periods.

The trimester schedule gives students the opportunity to take more courses and earn more credits in four years of high school.

Families will have the opportunity to provide input online and in-person.

Online Input

Join our online conversation through ThoughtExchange. Families, community and staff can share priorities and ideas online. Tell us what is important to you, see what others are saying and find out what is important to our community as a whole.

The conversation will end on March 31. Visit our community input page for more information about the ThoughtExchange process.

Thoughtexchange can be translated into any language supported by Google Translate. Text “Hello” in your language or the name of your language to the phone number 728-55. Enter the 9-digit code: 971435686. Then you will get a link to join the conversation.

In-Person Input

Join us for a series of community meetings across our district. Families will learn more about the trimester schedule and provide feedback on course offerings.

All meetings will be from 6 – 7:15 p.m.: