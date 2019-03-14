Arts, Blogvertorial, Business, Entertainment, Browse > Home Headlines / Saltwater Music Series ‘Sixteen Going On Seventeen’ is Sat. at DM United Methodist

Saltwater Music Series ‘Sixteen Going On Seventeen’ is Sat. at DM United Methodist

The next Saltwater Music Series concert – ‘Sixteen Going On Seventeen’ – will be performed this Saturday, March 16, 2019, starting at 7 p.m. in the Sanctuary at Des Moines United Methodist Church.

Julia Adams (violin), Justin Henderlight (oboe/composer), and Steven Luksan (piano/organ/composer) return to the Saltwater Music Series for an evening of music written by composers in their teenage years.

As always, admission is FREE. Donations benefit future Saltwater Music Series concerts!

Des Moines United Methodist Church is located at 22225 9th Ave S, Des Moines 98198; phone: 206-878-8301.

More info at desmoinesumc.org

