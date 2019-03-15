Sponsored Post

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices NW Open Houses: West Seattle, Burien, Des Moines, Star Lake

No Comments Print This Post

Real Estate Sponsor Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate will be holding six Open Houses this weekend!

The first Open House is a condo on Alki with City & Sound Views:

Spacious 2 bedroom, 1.75 bath home on single level w/master suite & laundry in unit. Corner location w/large windows, provides privacy & skyline view from front balcony. Enjoy community room, shared outdoor patio, & sauna, in secure entry building. Nestled between Saltys & Marination; you can travel Harbor Ave by foot, bike, bus or car. Walk to water taxi for a quick ride to Downtown Seattle. Don’t miss your chance to spend this summer living at the beach!

WHEN:

Saturday, Mar. 16: Noon – 3 p.m.

Sunday, Mar. 17: Noon – 3 p.m.

WHERE:

1727 Harbor Ave SW Unit N301, West Seattle, WA 98126 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $698,000

MLS Number: 1419201

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 1.75

Year Built: 1973

Approximate House SqFt: 1,380 s.f.

Approximate Lot SqFt: 9,360 s.f.

SITE FEATURES:

Balcony/Deck/Patio

End Unit

Insulated Windows

Master Bath

Club House

Sauna

PHOTOS (click images to view larger versions/slideshow):

The next Open House is a totally renovated mid-century beauty:

Home sits high w impressive Mt & territorial views and tons of natural light. Smashing kitchen w new SS appliances, counters, cabinets & fixtures. Gorgeous new hardwood flrs & lighting main level. Dazzling remodeled bathrooms including master. Refurbished lower level has a cozy family rm w fireplace, perfect for viewing big games or movie night. Gas heat & water. Metal roof, new gar dr & all new paint inside/out. Private backyard w shed. Possible MIL?

WHEN:

Saturday, Mar. 16: Noon – 3 p.m.

WHERE:

16409 8th Ave SW, Burien, WA 98166 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $580,000

MLS Number: 1418086

Bedrooms: 5

Bathrooms: 2.75

Year Built: 1963

Approximate House SqFt: 2,460 s.f.

Approximate Lot SqFt: 9,360 s.f.

SITE FEATURES:

Bath Off Master

Dble Pane/Strm Windw

Dining Room

French Doors

PHOTOS (click images to view larger versions/slideshow):

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The next Open House has spectacular sunsets, boardwalk strolls, seasonal Farmers Markets, concerts in the park, trail hikes and more, all just footsteps from your front door in this Des Moines Condo:

Boat lover’s paradise here at The Cliff House overlooking The Des Moines Marina. This spacious end unit condo welcomes you with walls of windows offering a backdrop for every season of endless sound and mountain views. Over 1,600 sq feet with two bedrooms, two tastefully remodeled bathrooms and a beautiful designer kitchen with custom cabinetry.

WHEN:

Sunday, Mar. 17: Noon – 3 p.m.

WHERE:

22211 Cliff Ave S., Unit 101, Des Moines, WA 98198 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $574,900

MLS Number: 1372762

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 1.75

Year Built: 1980

Approximate House SqFt: 1,606 s.f.

SITE FEATURES:

Balcony/Deck/Patio

Disabled Access

End Unit

Ground Floor

Insulated Windows

Master Bath

Walk-in Closet

PHOTOS (click images to view larger versions/slideshow):

Next…Come Home to West Seattle’s finest townhomes designed by renowned architect Julian Weber!

This 4 star Built Green Home includes an exclusive parking spot and has no HOA dues! This home has all the energy cost saving features you expect like blown in insulation, dual flush toilets, LOW VOC Paints/Finishes & low flow water fixtures. To top things off, enjoy urban living at its finest with evenings celebrated on your roof top deck!

WHEN:

Sunday, Mar. 17: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

WHERE:

5604-A 25th Ave SW, West Seattle, WA 98106 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $515,000

MLS Number: 1405636

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 2

Year Built: 2019

Approximate House SqFt: 1,285 s.f.

Approximate Lot SqFt: 1,110 s.f.

SITE FEATURES:

Bath Off Master

Dble Pane/Strm Windw

Walk-in Closet

PHOTOS (click images to view larger versions/slideshow):

Next up is a brand new 3-bedroom home with a separate entrance ground floor potential AIR BNB:

With all today’s finest modern finishes & amenities this home includes an exclusive parking spot and has no HOA dues! Targeting Four Star Built Green this home has all the energy cost saving features you expect like blown in insulation, dual flush toilets, LOW VOC Paints/Finishes & low flow water fixtures. To top things off, enjoy urban living at its finest with evenings celebrated on your roof top deck!

WHEN:

Sunday, Mar. 17: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

WHERE:

5604-B 25th Ave SW, West Seattle, WA 98106 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $599,900

MLS Number: 1398829

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2.5

Year Built: 2019

Approximate House SqFt: 1,651 s.f.

Approximate Lot SqFt: 1,010 s.f.

SITE FEATURES:

Bath Off Master

Dble Pane/Strm Windw

Walk-in Closet

PHOTOS (click images to view larger versions/slideshow):

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The final Open House is a home so nice that you can vacation where you live!





Waterfront living at its finest! Captivating great room concept floor plan is an entertainer’s dream complete with vaulted ceilings and lots of natural light. Impeccable chef’s delight kitchen with cherry wood, designer tile floors, Viking appliances, eating bar and well-sized dining area. Main floor spacious deck has gas fireplace. Desirable master on the main! Lower level has another kitchen. Studio apartment with its own kitchen, entry and parking. Easy access to everything!

WHEN:

Saturday, Mar. 16: 1 – 3 p.m.

Sunday, Mar. 17: 1 – 3 p.m.

WHERE:

3208 S. Star Lake Rd, Auburn, WA 98001 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $964,950

MLS Number: 1324494

Bedrooms: 5

Bathrooms: 3.5

Year Built: 2008

Approximate House SqFt: 4,716 s.f.

Approximate Lot SqFt: 19,630 s.f.

SITE FEATURES:

2nd Kitchen

Wine Cellar

Bath Off Master

Built-In Vacuum

Dble Pane/Strm Windw

Dining Room

French Doors

High Tech Cabling

Security System

Vaulted Ceilings

Pantry

Walk-in Closet

Deck

Outbuildings

Patio

RV Parking

Sprinkler System

PHOTOS (click images to see larger versions/slideshow):

Click here to view all of Berkshire Hathaway’s Open Houses, and click here to “Like” and follow them on Facebook.

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter

[Would you like to have a Blogvertorial story, Ad and/or Event Listing like this on a popular, fast-growing website seen by over 51,000 interested Local Readers every month? Email us for more info, or check out our Advertise page!]



