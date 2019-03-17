Legacy Foundation helps build wheelchair ramps, steps for low income seniors

No Comments Print This Post

At the February 2019 meeting of the Des Moines Legacy Foundation, board members voted to approve a grant for $5,000 submitted by Grace in ACTION for the construction of wheelchair ramps, and home step repairs for low income seniors in the Des Moines community.

Founded in 1999, the Des Moines Legacy Foundation’s mission is “to make Des Moines a better community through parks, recreation, senior services and the arts.”

With this grant, Grace in ACTION will be able to purchase the necessary materials to build wheelchair ramps for low income seniors in Des Moines and also repairs to home entrance steps.

“Grace Lutheran Church is very appreciative of the grant of $5,000 from Des Moines Legacy Foundation to be used to address access issues for seniors,” Allen Vraspir, Project Coordinator for Grace in ACTION, said. “Over the last 10 years we have built many ramps, decks, and railings for disabled seniors living in Des Moines. Our greatest reward is seeing a smile on their face as they make their first trip safely from their home.”

“This grant will allow us to complete additional ramps for seniors with limited income.” Sue Padden, Des Moines Legacy board member added. “There are many seniors in the Des Moines community who need safe access into their homes through ramps, decks and stairs. Grace in ACTION has completed twenty-six of these projects, with over 100 volunteers providing the planning, purchasing and labor.”

Grace in ACTION is a group of volunteers from Grace Lutheran Church who make a difference in the community they live in. Since 2008 they have provided “compassionate compliance” to those who are compromised in our community, the low income, the aging, and the developmentally disabled. Des Moines Legacy Foundation is proud to fund this project for seniors in the Des Moines community.

For more information on the Des Moines Legacy Foundation, please visit DMLegacy.com.

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter



