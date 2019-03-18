City of Des Moines awards grant to support West African Community Council

The City of Des Moines announced that it has awarded $6,664 to support the West African Community Council (WACC) in 2019.

Here’s more from the city:

The West African Community Council was formed in 2013, after a group of friends brainstormed ways in which to help the West African population in the state of Washington thrive. WACC provides legal services to individuals facing removal proceedings, who wish to gain legal status or who seek permission to work legally in the United States They provide these services through outreach efforts, and immigration legal clinics. They also provide Citizenship test preparation classes. WACC prioritizes serving the most vulnerable in the community – including low-income individuals, women, single mothers, youth, elderly and those with disabilities.

Executive Director, Issa Ndiaye stated the organization serves many clients in the Des Moines/South Sound area, and they look forward to expanding their reach. A meeting was held recently to brainstorm ways in which WACC could utilize the Des Moines Activity Center space for legal clinics for our community.

If you have any questions for the West African Community Council or wish to seek services, feel free to reach out to them directly at (206) 913-2709. You can also visit their website at www.waccofseattle.com.

Every year, the Des Moines City Council allocates funds to support organizations that help our community. The Des Moines Human Services Advisory Committee, made up of community volunteers, makes annual funding recommendations to the Council.

The City Council, staff and Human Services Committee are dedicated to supporting local social service agencies and will continue to highlight these local agencies amazing work and missions throughout this year.

In 2019, City Council approved $25,000 additional funding for Human Services programs, bringing the yearly funding to $125,000.

For more information on the City of Des Moines’ Human Services Program, please contact Nicole Nordholm, Management Analyst at 206-870-6546 or [email protected].