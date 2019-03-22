Sponsored Post

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices NW Open Houses: West Seattle, Normandy Park, Burien, Alki, Des Moines, Star Lake

Real Estate Sponsor Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate will be holding 11 Open Houses this weekend!

The first Open House is a great West Seattle home:

This charming home, with a desirable floorplan of both livingroom and familyroom, is just waiting for your gentle touches to make it shine. Hardwood floors, double pane windows, newer roof, large fenced yard with a private patio to enjoy on a warm Summer day. Walk to Westwood Village for coffee or Sunday Shopping. All appliances stay. Stop by today!

WHEN:

Friday, Mar. 22: 1 – 3 p.m.

Saturday, Mar. 23: 1 – 5 p.m.

Sunday, Mar. 24: 1 – 4 p.m.

WHERE:

8456 31st Ave SW, West Seattle, WA 98126 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $525,000

MLS Number: 1425764

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 1

Year Built: 1958

Approximate House SqFt: 1,680 s.f.

Approximate Lot SqFt: 7,569 s.f.

SITE FEATURES:

Dble Pane/Strm Windw

Dining Room

Fenced-Partially

Patio

PHOTOS (click images to view larger versions/slideshow):

The next Open House is a rare opportunity – 2 homes on a level .598-acre lot in Normandy Park!

This is a lovingly maintained 3290 SF, 4 bed/2 bath light-filled home w/vaulted ceilings + 2nd remodeled 1 bed/1 bath on two tax parcels. This beautiful property offers room for play & gardens. Genuine cook’s kitchen. Entertain on spacious sunny deck w/covered outdoor dining. Large attached carport. 2 shop spaces. New roof 2018 on main house. Updated systems & separate meters. Stroll to Marine View Park on the Sound. Close to shopping & Marvista Elem.

WHEN:

Saturday, Mar. 23: 1 – 4 p.m.

Sunday, Mar. 24: Noon – 3 p.m.

WHERE:

227 SW 208th Street, Normandy Park, WA 98166 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $889,000

MLS Number: 1425136

Bedrooms: 5

Bathrooms: 3

Year Built: 1944

Approximate House SqFt: 3,840 s.f.

Approximate Lot SqFt: 26,049 s.f.

SITE FEATURES:

2nd Kitchen

Bath Off Master

Ceiling Fan(s)

Dble Pane/Strm Windw

Dining Room

Skylights

Vaulted Ceilings

Walk-in Closet

PHOTOS (click images to view larger versions/slideshow):

The next Open House is a totally renovated mid-century beauty:

Home sits high w impressive Mt & territorial views and tons of natural light. Smashing kitchen w new SS appliances, counters, cabinets & fixtures. Gorgeous new hardwood flrs & lighting main level. Dazzling remodeled bathrooms including master. Refurbished lower level has a cozy family rm w fireplace, perfect for viewing big games or movie night. Gas heat & water. Metal roof, new gar dr & all new paint inside/out. Private backyard w shed. Possible MIL?

WHEN:

Saturday, Mar. 23: Noon – 3 p.m.

Sunday, Mar. 24: 1 – 4 p.m.

WHERE:

16409 8th Ave SW, Burien, WA 98166 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $580,000

MLS Number: 1418086

Bedrooms: 5

Bathrooms: 2.75

Year Built: 1963

Approximate House SqFt: 2,460 s.f.

Approximate Lot SqFt: 9,360 s.f.

SITE FEATURES:

Bath Off Master

Dble Pane/Strm Windw

Dining Room

French Doors

PHOTOS (click images to view larger versions/slideshow):

The next Open House is a condo on Alki with City & Sound Views:

Spacious 2 bedroom, 1.75 bath home on single level w/master suite & laundry in unit. Corner location w/large windows, provides privacy & skyline view from front balcony. Enjoy community room, shared outdoor patio, & sauna, in secure entry building. Nestled between Saltys & Marination; you can travel Harbor Ave by foot, bike, bus or car. Walk to water taxi for a quick ride to Downtown Seattle. Don’t miss your chance to spend this summer living at the beach!

WHEN:

Sunday, Mar. 24: 1 – 4 p.m.

WHERE:

1727 Harbor Ave SW Unit N301, West Seattle, WA 98126 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $698,000

MLS Number: 1419201

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 1.75

Year Built: 1973

Approximate House SqFt: 1,380 s.f.

Approximate Lot SqFt: 9,360 s.f.

SITE FEATURES:

Balcony/Deck/Patio

End Unit

Insulated Windows

Master Bath

Club House

Sauna

PHOTOS (click images to view larger versions/slideshow):

The next Open House has a spectacular 270-degree view of Puget Sound, Olympics & Mt. Rainier from all 3 levels::

This is a sophisticated, private 4-star BuiltGreen New Home high atop West Seattle hill. Dramatic 2-story entry w/9’ door opens to vaulted great room w/cook’s kitchen-the panorama thru sliding glass walls leading to decks & lawn. Luxury & comfort w/tall windows & forever views, hi ceilings, high-end finishes & wide plank floors. Spectacular Master & extraordinary rooftop entertainment deck w/jaw-dropping surround-view!

WHEN:

Saturday, Mar. 23: Noon – 2 p.m.

WHERE:

4721 51st Place SW, West Seattle, WA 98116 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $3,395,000

MLS Number: 1395539

Bedrooms: 5

Bathrooms: 3.5

Year Built: 2018

Approximate House SqFt: 4,227 s.f.

Approximate Lot SqFt: 10,200 s.f.

SITE FEATURES:

Bath Off Master

Dble Pane/Strm Windw

Dining Room

French Doors

Vaulted Ceilings

Pantry, Walk-in Closet

PHOTOS (click images to view larger versions/slideshow):

The next Open House is a must see urban single family home in vibrant and new restaurant haven White Center:

Great walk ability (walk score 85) to all the coffee shops, bars and breweries. Very simple commute into downtown Seattle from here. Stainless steel appliance package, quartz countertops, tile with oversized showers, vaulted ceilings, and hardwood floors are just a few of the features. These homes are 4 beds/ 3.5 baths over 1800 square feet. NO HOA DUES & no shared walls! Last Home!

WHEN:

Saturday, Mar. 23: 1:30 – 3:30 p.m.

WHERE:

9212 15th Ave SW, West Seattle, WA 98106 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $599,999

MLS Number: 1424139

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 3.5

Year Built: 2019

Approximate House SqFt: 1,896 s.f.

Approximate Lot SqFt: 1,000 s.f.

SITE FEATURES:

Bath Off Master

PHOTOS (click images to view larger versions/slideshow):

Next up is a home with gorgeous views of Puget Sound in a captivating setting!

Secluded, wonderful bluff location on a Sylvan hillside. Main floor boasts French doors, slate entry and a chefs style kitchen complete with double ovens and gas range. Main floor master with its own bath and walk in closet along with two more bedrooms on main. Downstairs has an over-sized family room with fireplace, another bedroom and a 3/4 bath. Home has an entertainment size decks plus hot tub. Lot A Beach Rights to the Cove.

WHEN:

Saturday, Mar. 23: Noon – 3 p.m.

Sunday, Mar. 24: Noon – 3 p.m.

WHERE:

17055 16th Ave SW, Normandy Park, WA 98166 (MAP, or see below).

INFO:

List Price: $699,960

MLS Number: 1387598

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 2.5

Year Built: 1951

Approximate House SqFt: 2.540 s.f.

Approximate Lot SqFt: 16,998 s.f.

SITE FEATURES:

Bath Off Master

Dble Pane/Strm Windw

Dining Room

Security System

Skylights

Walk-in Closet

PHOTOS (click images to see larger versions/slideshow):

The next house is located in a Redondo Boardwalk Neighborhood:

Almost waterfront! Breath-taking Puget Sound Views! Captivating Cape Cod beach house. Impeccable condition throughout. Covered coast-style front porch. Remodeled kitchen features slab counters and stainless appliances. Ideal floor plan boasts over-sized dining room and spacious front room. Dream master suite with walk-in closet, gas fireplace, vaulted ceilings, five piece master bath and view deck. All located on a corner lot adorned with a white picket fence.

WHEN:

Friday, Mar. 22: 1 – 3 p.m.

Saturday, Mar. 23: 1 – 3 p.m.

WHERE:

28102 8th Ave S., Des Moines, WA 98198 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $549,950

MLS Number: 1415044

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2

Year Built: 1920

Approximate House SqFt: 1,800 s.f.

Approximate Lot SqFt: 3,870 s.f.

SITE FEATURES:

Bath Off Master

Ceiling Fan(s)

Dble Pane/Strm Windw

Dining Room

Fireplace in Mstr BR

Jetted/Soaking Tub

Security System

Solarium/Atrium

Vaulted Ceilings

Walk-in Closet

PHOTOS (click images to view larger versions/slideshow):

Next…Come Home to West Seattle’s finest townhomes designed by renowned architect Julian Weber!

This 4 star Built Green Home includes an exclusive parking spot and has no HOA dues! This home has all the energy cost saving features you expect like blown in insulation, dual flush toilets, LOW VOC Paints/Finishes & low flow water fixtures. To top things off, enjoy urban living at its finest with evenings celebrated on your roof top deck!

WHEN:

Sunday, Mar. 23: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

WHERE:

5604-A 25th Ave SW, West Seattle, WA 98106 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $515,000

MLS Number: 1405636

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 2

Year Built: 2019

Approximate House SqFt: 1,285 s.f.

Approximate Lot SqFt: 1,110 s.f.

SITE FEATURES:

Bath Off Master

Dble Pane/Strm Windw

Walk-in Closet

PHOTOS (click images to view larger versions/slideshow):

Next up is a brand new 3-bedroom home with a separate entrance ground floor potential AIR BNB:

With all today’s finest modern finishes & amenities this home includes an exclusive parking spot and has no HOA dues! Targeting Four Star Built Green this home has all the energy cost saving features you expect like blown in insulation, dual flush toilets, LOW VOC Paints/Finishes & low flow water fixtures. To top things off, enjoy urban living at its finest with evenings celebrated on your roof top deck!

WHEN:

Saturday, Mar. 23: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

WHERE:

5604-B 25th Ave SW, West Seattle, WA 98106 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $599,900

MLS Number: 1398829

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2.5

Year Built: 2019

Approximate House SqFt: 1,651 s.f.

Approximate Lot SqFt: 1,010 s.f.

SITE FEATURES:

Bath Off Master

Dble Pane/Strm Windw

Walk-in Closet

PHOTOS (click images to view larger versions/slideshow):

The final Open House is a home so nice that you can vacation where you live!





Waterfront living at its finest! Captivating great room concept floor plan is an entertainer’s dream complete with vaulted ceilings and lots of natural light. Impeccable chef’s delight kitchen with cherry wood, designer tile floors, Viking appliances, eating bar and well-sized dining area. Main floor spacious deck has gas fireplace. Desirable master on the main! Lower level has another kitchen. Studio apartment with its own kitchen, entry and parking. Easy access to everything!

WHEN:

Saturday, Mar. 23: 1 – 3 p.m.

Sunday, Mar. 24: 1 – 3 p.m.

WHERE:

3208 S. Star Lake Rd, Auburn, WA 98001 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $964,950

MLS Number: 1324494

Bedrooms: 5

Bathrooms: 3.5

Year Built: 2008

Approximate House SqFt: 4,716 s.f.

Approximate Lot SqFt: 19,630 s.f.

SITE FEATURES:

2nd Kitchen

Wine Cellar

Bath Off Master

Built-In Vacuum

Dble Pane/Strm Windw

Dining Room

French Doors

High Tech Cabling

Security System

Vaulted Ceilings

Pantry

Walk-in Closet

Deck

Outbuildings

Patio

RV Parking

Sprinkler System

PHOTOS (click images to see larger versions/slideshow):

Click here to view all of Berkshire Hathaway’s Open Houses, and click here to “Like” and follow them on Facebook.

