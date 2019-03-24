Mt. Rainier High Orchestra and Band Musicians advance to State Contest

Congratulations to the Mount Rainier High School Band & Orchestra at the Soundview Region Solo and Ensemble Contest – Saturday, March 9, 2019 was an exciting day!

The winners in each category at this competition earned a spot to play at the Washington Music Educators Association (WMEA) State Solo & Ensemble Contest.

Here are the winners of the Soundview Region that will now compete at Central Washington University in Ellensburg on April 26 & 27, 2019:

Solo Winners and First Alternates from Mount Rainier:

Clarinet – Rebekah Janway • 1st Alternate: Thea Weinbeck

Bassoon – Jessica Kleebauer • 1st Alternate: Jacob Lomboy

Trumpet – Cameron Camp •1st Alternate: Lawson Quesinberry

Trombone – Lawson Quesinberry

Ensemble Winners, along with 1st and 2nd Alternates from Mount Rainier:

Strings Small: Violin Duet – Thea Weinbeck and Ellen Mersereau

String Large: Orchestra – Thea Weinbeck, Alex Katseyanis, Ellen Mercereau, Teresa Nguyen, Rebecca Benderliy, Ashley Sills, Devin Graves, Christoper Hayes, Rebekah Janway, Olivia Pate, Lawson Quesinberry, & Brielle Buenarte

Brass-Large: Double Brass Quintet: Maddi Goebel, Zach Stroble, Abby Baker, Ben Sivert, Quinn Ketcherside, Greg Bettridge, Lawson Quesinberry, Cameron Camp, Brennen Biggers, Owen McClean

Woodwinds-Small: Bassoon Duet – Jessica Kleebauer & Jacob Lomboy • 1st Alternate -Clarinet Bassoon Duet Jessica Kleebauer and Rebekah Janway • 2nd Alternate: Jerome and Simon Antiporda

Woodwinds Large: Saxophone Ensemble – Matthew Benedict, Weston Gibb, John Ho, Jessica Kleebauer & Liem Nguyen

Percussion Large – Tanner Huck, John Ho, Guy Thomas, Azana Cain, Ethan Hattan, & Sam Sabol

Violin: 2nd Alernate Alex Katseyeanis

French Horn: 1st Alternate Cameron Camp

Here’s a statement from some proud parents:

“Our region is very competitive, so this speaks to the dedication and commitment of these students and our phenomenal band/orchestra director Mr. Jordan Beckman as well as the adult volunteers who come in every day to assist with this program. We also have very passionate volunteer parents in the band program. It’s all for the love of music, and educating our students to have a fully rounded education. Many of these students have been in band since the 5th grade. Highline has served them well. “Mount Rainier High School band and orchestra students showed the region what a quality program we have at our school. Teachers, staff, parents and the community are very proud of each and every one of these musicians!”

