Blogvertorial, Business, Browse > Home Headlines / DAL Law Firm: Estate planning checklist for when a loved one dies

Sponsored Post

DAL Law Firm: Estate planning checklist for when a loved one dies

No Comments Print This Post

From Advertiser DAL Law Firm:

Estate planning checklist for when a loved one dies

Coping with the death of a loved one is very difficult, especially at a time when you’re grieving and making difficult last decisions for the loved one.

In addition to the pain of the grieving process, there are many logistics involved in managing your loved one’s estate, particularly if you have been appointed executor of their estate.

Here at DAL Law Firm, here are some tips on what to do after a loved one passes, in regards to their financial affairs:

Contact family members, friends, and clergy to notify them of the decedent’s passing;

Contact the funeral home you or your loved one have selected;

Obtain 10 to 15 copies of the Death Certificate from the funeral director;

If the decedent was working, contact their employer for information on pension plans, credit unions, and union death benefits;

If the decedent was receiving government benefits such as social security or VA benefits, contact the social security administration and/or Veterans Administration to notify them about the passing;

Review the decedent’s financial affairs and notify the appropriate financial institutions where the decedent had accounts;

Seek the advice of an accountant or tax advisor regarding the deceased tax returns that will need to be filed; and

Contact an attorney regarding the administration of your loved one’s estate.

This list is not exhaustive, but it is a good place to start. Having a checklist and being prepared can assist in the process moving along smoothly.

If you or someone you know may be in need of assistance, please contact our office at (206) 408-8158 or at www.dallawfirm.com.

DAL Law Firm is conveniently located in Normandy Park, Washington. We serve clients in Washington cities such as Normandy Park, Des Moines, Burien, SeaTac, Tukwila, Federal Way, Renton, Kent, Seattle, Bellevue, Redmond, Issaquah, Kirkland and others throughout King County.

Contact us:

19803 1st Avenue S.

Suite 200

Normandy Park, WA 98148 T (206) 408-8158

F (206) 374-2810

E [email protected] http://www.dallawfirm.com https://www.facebook.com/DAL-Law-Firm-203308630032502/

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter

[Would you like to have a Blogvertorial story, Ad and/or Event Listing like this on a popular, fast-growing website seen by over 51,000 interested Local Readers every month? Email us for more info, or check out our Advertise page!]



