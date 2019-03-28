Browse > Home / Fire, Headlines / One injured in house fire in Des Moines Thursday afternoon

One injured in house fire in Des Moines Thursday afternoon


South King Fire & Rescue says that one person was injured in a house fire at 20609 8th Ave S. in Des Moines (map below) Thursday afternoon, Mar. 28.

Firefighters were met with heavy smoke and fire from one side of the house.

One patient is being treated for burns and smoke inhalation, and was sent to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.

South King Fire had to conduct an aggressive knock down outside, before transitioning to the inside for interior attack.

Cause of the blaze is under investigation.

Posted by on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at 2:14 pm 
