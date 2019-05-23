Crime, Browse > Home Headlines / Large police response results in apprehension of fugitive Wednesday

Large police response results in apprehension of fugitive Wednesday

If you saw a lot of heavy police presence on S. 216th Street on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 just before 5 p.m., it was because staff from the US Marshal Service, Task Force Officers from Des Moines, Department of Corrections, as well as patrol staff from the Des Moines Police Department were attempting to locate a Fugitive from Justice.

Police say that a 25-year old male suspect was believed to be in a residence located in the 1400 block of South 216th (map below).

The fugitive had a warrant for his arrest for unlawful passion of a firearm.

The subject was located at the this Des Moines address, and was taken into custody without incident.

He was booked at SCORE, and will have a court appearance later this week.

