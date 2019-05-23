Browse > Home / Crime, Headlines / Large police response results in apprehension of fugitive Wednesday

Large police response results in apprehension of fugitive Wednesday


No Comments

Print This Post Print This Post

If you saw a lot of heavy police presence on S. 216th Street on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 just before 5 p.m., it was because staff from the US Marshal Service, Task Force Officers from Des Moines, Department of Corrections, as well as patrol staff from the Des Moines Police Department were attempting to locate a Fugitive from Justice.

Police say that a 25-year old male suspect was believed to be in a residence located in the 1400 block of South 216th (map below).

The fugitive had a warrant for his arrest for unlawful passion of a firearm.

The subject was located at the this Des Moines address, and was taken into custody without incident.

He was booked at SCORE, and will have a court appearance later this week.

No Comments

Print This Post Print This Post

Posted by on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at 12:42 pm 
Filed under Crime, Headlines · Tagged with , , , , , ,

Share Your Opinion

By participating in our online comment system, you are agreeing to abide by the terms of our comment policy.

...and oh, if you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar!