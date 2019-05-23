LETTER: Traci Buxton shares thoughts on city council’s 7-0 voting record
[EDITOR’S NOTE: The following is a Letter to the Editor, written by Des Moines Councilmember Traci Buxton. It reflects her personal opinion only:]
On several occasions now, I have heard some concern over our current City Council’s 7-0 voting record. Below are some of my personal thoughts on the matter:
The Value of the 7-0 Vote
In our City, I believe the 7-0 vote indicates a business-minded and dedicated council and staff who work hard to communicate well, and expediently move our City toward health and vibrancy.
After knocking on thousands of doors and speaking to countless residents, I believe that currently, the two most important issues in our City are; Safety (personal and environmental), and economic development/revitalization. Because safety is relatively universal as a first concern, I am only going to address economic development below, and refer to it as our #1, unique task.
Many of our decisions at the dais have a domino affect on our community’s ability to draw partners who desire to – and will – invest in our City. If we are to create a vibrant, regional destination with a year-round Farmers Market, a charming Marina, and a walkable downtown replete with recreation, entertainment, shops, and bistros; We. Need. Partners! When deciding to put millions of dollars at risk, these partners will be looking for a consolidated council they can work with.
Though many other cities have this same desire, it is not their #1 task. With this in mind, our current job becomes almost entirely an exercise of math and economics. Should we enact policies and plans that enhance our Bond rating? Yes. Should we refinance and save money? Yes. If we can afford it, should we fix buildings, pave streets, decorate our City, plan for walkability and transit, get new playground equipment, and partner with other cities and agencies in order to serve our citizens better? Yes, yes, YES! This is a council that can recognize capable accounting, has good business sense, and is advocating for its citizens – unanimously!
From this perspective, a 7-0 vote from the council means that the community has elected well in order to expedite their most important desires! It means that there is a consensus in the community about what is important and all of the current councilmembers have embraced that. Yes, it is unusual and this is something to be thankful for. It is something that most cities would applaud and hope for; that their City might move forward quickly and with purpose.
A council that is continually in debate at the dais can indicate many things including deep philosophical differences that are coming into play in policy-making. However, all city councils in this State – including Des Moines – are non-partisan positions, and for good reason. At the municipal level, there should be very few deeply-partisan policy decisions at the table.
Council consensus means that a City Staff can now take action with every item on that agenda and that they will not have to wait for another day. It means that our streets, parks, codes, Marina, Market, events (and a myriad of other items) move forward with priority. And, it sends a message to current and future economic partners that their investment will be at less risk.
We are working very hard for our community because it is what you elected us to do, but also because we live here, too!
A 7-0 vote means we are all in.
– Traci Buxton
if this was the truth Des moines should be so much better off than it is! our crime sucks. roads are terrible. many neighborhoods are ignored. i’ve tried e-mail our cm and council people and got no no response.
a 7 to 0 vote on almost everything is indicativve of a clan mentality. no descent allows corruption with our city has been filled with for years including having two mayors have to design in disgrace THIS CENTURY ALONE!!!
If this city council only votes on the things that will have a 7 to 0 vote it is not a wonder any longer why the city is so stagnant.
That’s why half the city was upset the the 7-0 vote to give the City Manager another huge raise. Always representative of us? I think not.
There are lots of cities (actually -most- cities) that have healthy, open debates and guess what? No lives are lost. Legislation passes. The City Manager acts on the results of each council vote and things successfully move forward. Developers still show up because developers go where there are good opportunities.
But here’s the thing about the 7-0 strategy: it removes transparency from government. See the reason governments are organised like they are at every level… with representatives having debates and -then- voting, is so the PUBLIC can get to see and hear what the electeds REALLY THINK. The 7-0 strategy takes all that away. It leaves the voter having no idea how the sausage was made because the sausage is all made behind closed doors.
More than that, it leaves the voter having no idea WHO IS RESPONSIBLE. When it comes time to vote I have no idea who to reward or who to blame. It’s ALL OR NOTHING.
And ‘all or nothing’ is… wait for it: UNDEMOCRATIC. Which actually matters to me. Because even if a 7-0 voting strategy -did- make the city somewhat more attractive to some ‘developers’ (see above) does that -really- trump open government? In other words, do I want my government making a ‘good look’ for developers more important than a transparent city council? Not me.
But here’s the thing: Most of the time? There probably -should- be 7-0 votes. Most issues are not controversial at all in government of -any- size. (For a good example of this, go look at the Supreme Court voting record. As divided as they have been, every year the vast majority of votes are 9-0.)
What matters is not the vote tally, what should matter is to be able to see the actual process and -not- have it hidden behind closed doors.
Traci,
I appreciate you commenting on this and being the most transparent and communicative member of the council (in my opinion) but I couldn’t disagree more with your assessment. No one on the council has a dissenting opinion more than about 5% of the time? No one on the council ever thinks “this doesn’t seem like a good idea or the right thing to do”? This doesn’t seem like a normal representation of the community at large and I would hope that the council would be a better mirror of the community. The constant 7-0 votes really bothers me as a community member. If it’s to show potential partners that the council can rubber stamp anything then it seems ripe for corruption. I’m not suggesting that bogging the city down in bureaucratic debate serves us well but sometimes council votes in this town just don’t pass the sniff test. Just because everyone on the council agrees and is moving in the same direction that doesn’t mean it’s the right direction.
Thanks
Traci, if economic development is truly your top priority, I’d like to see you judged on results not your words. On your other priority, safety, I appreciated the recent letter from the Chief of Police outlining the recent work his team has achieved. I see no one on the ‘united’ city council or on city staff taking an aggressive position to advocate and explain the plans for economic development. Tell us specifically what this unanimous voice is bringing to this community. I don’t see the results. I see vague statements about making the city more attractive, but let’s be honest, the downtown core is struggling and stagnant, while nearby but similar cores like Burien are thriving. What concerns me the most is we’re likely months from a recession and we’ll have missed benefiting from the largest regional economic boom in history. That’s a shame. But at least we now know seven people who we can partly blame for this missed opportunity.
A consistent 7-0 vote means that the issue was decided upon in advance of the city council meeting. Pina and the all of the council members know this but good luck in getting them to admit it.
So sad to read disparaging comments on how our city is operating. One particularly, “crime sucks” is completely devoid of substance. Many criticisms expose a total lack of knowledge on how a well-organized team, not “gang”, functions. A football team has the mutually shared goal of getting the ball over the line. This is predetermination at its best. What is true, here, is that Des Moines is experiencing a rebirth of security, prosperity, and incentives for business perpetuation. Far from being “stagnant” our city now has a fully manned police force, no threat of bankruptcy, and even older buildings being brought back to life. The citizen, claiming that our city is “stagnant”, should walk around and see all that is happening, now, because it is suddenly affordable and attractive to new residents and business. Our city manager is more like a coach, evaluating every prospect, before presenting it to council members for further study, debate and decision making, hence only the good potentials are voted on. No secrets here if you watch the council meeting at home or attend in person. Council members do not arbitrarily agree 7-0, though it may seem that way to those who know not how this works. An issue is presented, evaluated, and either accepted for further study or is discounted, based on merit. What are left, are only the items that may be beneficial to Des Moines. This is “negotiation”, as remembered in my own experiences. This voter does “know who is responsible”, because each member on council has my vote, and the accompanying confidence. In closing, if you do not live in Des Moines, you have no voice. We are in recovery from some historic, bad leadership; which is why the road of return is so bumpy now. Try attending, at least, one Des Moines Council meeting and you may change your mind toward support instead of dissent.
How about if the above commenters consider a shift in their thinking.
Maybe things pass 7-0 because they are good ideas that are well thoughtout before hand? Why is it evil to have decided on issues prior to votes? (And if you dont agree, run for office.)
Maybe intelligent people can have civil discussions and come to unanimous agreement?
Maybe our economy sucked due to the great reccession and we are making a strong comeback under our current leadership?
Maybe nay-sayers should do something positive for our community instead of belly aching?