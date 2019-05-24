Sponsored Post

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices NW Realty Open Houses: Normandy Park, Des Moines, Seattle, Renton, Kent, Star Lake

Real Estate Sponsor Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate will be holding eight Open Houses this weekend!

The first Open House is a perfect combination of Location, Luxury and Privacy!

This Puget Sound View home has soaring ceilings with expansive windows and skylights through out creating a treehouse feeling. Relax in this peaceful, classic 4000 sq/ft Northwest Style home surrounded by nature on arboretum style grounds. Kitchen, dining and living room flow together with 2 custom master suites on either side. Lower level has Mother-In-Law suite with separate access. Incredible deck to watch the shipping lanes & sunsets.

WHEN:

Saturday, May 25: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Sunday, May 26: 1 – 3 p.m.

WHERE:

1931 SW 170th Street, Normandy Park, WA 98166 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $1,350,000

MLS Number: 1454877

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 2.5

Year Built: 1964

Approximate House SqFt: 4,160 s.f.

Approximate Lot SqFt: 30,379 s.f.

SITE FEATURES:

2nd Kitchen

2nd Master BR

Bath Off Master

Ceiling Fan(s)

Dble Pane/Strm Windw

Dining Room

French Doors

High Tech Cabling

Security System

Skylights

Vaulted Ceilings

Walk-in Closet

PHOTOS (click images to view larger versions/slideshow):

The next Open House is Mid-Century beauty tucked among the canopy of trees on desirable N. Hill:

Open kitchen/dining space allows free flow & access to a spacious deck & fully fenced/pvt back yard. From main living room spot bald eagles and majestic Mt Rainier. A lot of great space on both floors and lives quite large. Ample parking & room for boats or RV. Huge shed! Beautiful Marina, Angle Lk Light-Rail & N Hill Primary Elem just a quick walk away. Close to 509 & 1-5 makes the commute a breeze to either DT or Tacoma.

WHEN:

Saturday, May 25: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Sunday, May 26: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

WHERE:

20805 10th Ave S., Des Moines, WA 98198 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $475,000

MLS Number: 1457662

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 1.75

Year Built: 1955

Approximate House SqFt: 1,830 s.f.

Approximate Lot SqFt: 6,555 s.f.

SITE FEATURES:

Dble Pane/Strm Windw

Cable TV

Deck

Fenced-Fully

Gas Available

Green House

High Speed Internet

Outbuildings

Patio

RV Parking

PHOTOS (click images to view larger versions/slideshow):

The next Open House is in a coveted Normandy Park location!

Immaculate 4 bedroom, 2.75 bath home with Puget Sound and Mountain views. Main floor has a light-filled living room with vaulted ceiling. Ideal kitchen has eating bar and large dining area with deck access.Utility room adjoins kitchen and provides pantry space. Three spacious bedroom on main including master with its own bath. Over-sized rec room with bar and kitchen, bedroom and full bath downstairs. Dream flat lot with hot tub, shed and RV parking. Lot A Beach Rights.

WHEN:

Saturday, May 25: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

WHERE:

1055 SW Shoremont Ave, Normandy Park, WA 98168 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $774,950

MLS Number: 1449792

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 2.75

Year Built: 1977

Approximate House SqFt: 2,820 s.f.

Approximate Lot SqFt: 11,226 s.f.

SITE FEATURES:

2nd Kitchen

Bath Off Master

Dble Pane/Strm Windw

Dining Room

Hot Tub/Spa

Vaulted Ceilings

Pantry

PHOTOS (click images to view larger versions/slideshow):

The next home has lots of potential and room in a large and spacious Beacon Hill charmer.

Featuring 4 bedrooms and 1 full bath on main level, basement has 1 bedroom and 3/4 bath, and bonus/living room/rec room. Plenty of space to entertain. Huge backyard with mature trees and plenty of gardening space. Lower level has separate entrance for MIL potential, endless possibilities!

WHEN:

Saturday, May 25: Noon – 2 p.m.

WHERE:

8440 37th Ave S., Seattle, WA 98118 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $579,999

MLS Number: 1459947

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 1.75

Year Built: 1966

Approximate House SqFt: 2,080 s.f.

Approximate Lot SqFt: 5,130 s.f.

SITE FEATURES:

Cable TV, Deck

Gas Available

PHOTOS (click images to view larger versions/slideshow):

There’s room for everyone and everything in this high end Renton Mansion:

Captivating and impeccable home by Signature GCI. Dramatic and impressive two story entranceway. True chef’s kitchen complete with over-sized island, quality appliances plus adjoining spice or caterers second kitchen. Seven bedrooms,including 3 master suites with one on main floor. State of the art features, Smart Home, including NEST. Phillips Hue lights, Alexa Enabled, Integrated security locks and cameras and more. Gated Entry.

WHEN:

Saturday, May 25: Noon – 3 p.m.

Sunday, May 26: 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

WHERE:

16301 116th Ave SE, Renton, WA 98058 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $1,170,000

MLS Number: 1441405

Bedrooms: 7

Bathrooms: 4.5

Year Built: 2019

Approximate House SqFt: 4,200 s.f.

Approximate Lot SqFt: 8,909 s.f.

SITE FEATURES:

2nd Kitchen

2nd Master BR

Dble Pane/Strm Windw

Dining Room

French Doors

High Tech Cabling

Vaulted Ceilings

Pantry

Walk-in Closet

PHOTOS (click images to view larger versions/slideshow):

Next up is a masterpiece on the East Hill of Kent Uplands:

High-quality, contemporary two story home. Light filled floor plan with main floor great room concept. Chef’s delight kitchen with quartz and stainless appliances. Dramatic entry with designer tile accents and beautiful staircase. Main floor bedroom and main floor 3/4 bath. Upstairs 4 more bedrooms including a junior master suite. Master bedroom has 5-piece master bath with double headed shower and double door entry. Ideal outdoor living area.

WHEN:

Saturday, May 25: 2 – 4 p.m.

Sunday, May 26: 2 – 4 p.m.

WHERE:

10221 SE 208th Place, Kent, WA 98031 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $689,950

MLS Number: 1432849

Bedrooms: 5

Bathrooms: 3.75

Year Built: 2019

Approximate House SqFt: 3,000 s.f.

Approximate Lot SqFt: 5,767 s.f.

SITE FEATURES:

2nd Master BR

Dble Pane/Strm Windw

Dining Room

Vaulted Ceilings

Pantry

Walk-in Closet

PHOTOS (click images to view larger versions/slideshow):

The next home is located in the Central District of Seattle:

This townhouse was built w/craftsmanship; detailed wood finishes, open stair treads, iron railings, upgraded kitchen w/gas range and more. Vaulted ceiling & strategically placed windows offer lots of light yet plenty of privacy. A wall of wood framed doors & windows, open to your own private patio! Innovative gas fired, radiant heated cement floors! The townhouse is set back off the street & steps from its off-street parking. Near Stadiums & Parks, too.

WHEN:

Friday, May 24: 4 – 7 p.m.

WHERE:

1813 S King Street, Seattle, WA 98144 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $469,500

MLS Number: 1450686

Bedrooms: 1

Bathrooms: 1.5

Year Built: 2005

Approximate House SqFt: 790 s.f.

Approximate Lot SqFt: 2,151 s.f.

SITE FEATURES:

Ceiling Fan(s)

Dble Pane/Strm Windw

Loft

Security System

Vaulted Ceilings

PHOTOS (click images to view larger versions/slideshow):

The final Open House is a home so nice you can vacation where you live!

Waterfront living at its finest! Captivating great room concept floor plan is an entertainer’s dream complete with vaulted ceilings and lots of natural light. Impeccable chef’s delight kitchen with cherry wood, designer tile floors, Viking appliances, eating bar and well-sized dining area. Main floor spacious deck has gas fireplace. Desirable master on the main! Lower level has another kitchen. Studio apartment with its own kitchen, entry and parking. Easy access to everything!

WHEN:

Sunday, May 26: Noon – 3 p.m.

WHERE:

3208 S. Star Lake Rd, Auburn, WA 98001 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $974,950

MLS Number: 1324946

Bedrooms: 5

Bathrooms: 3.5

Year Built: 2008

Approximate House SqFt: 4,716 s.f.

Approximate Lot SqFt: 19,630 s.f.

SITE FEATURES:

2nd Kitchen

Wine Cellar

Bath Off Master

Built-In Vacuum

Dble Pane/Strm Windw

Dining Room

French Doors

High Tech Cabling

Security System

Vaulted Ceilings

Pantry

Walk-in Closet

Deck

Outbuildings

Patio

RV Parking

Sprinkler System

PHOTOS (click images to see larger versions/slideshow):

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Click here to view all of Berkshire Hathaway’s Open Houses, and click here to “Like” and follow them on Facebook.

