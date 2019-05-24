Crime, Browse > Home Headlines / Des Moines Police, Chief Ken Thomas recognized at WASPC 2019 conference

Des Moines Police, Chief Ken Thomas recognized at WASPC 2019 conference

The Des Moines Police Department and Police Chief Ken Thomas received recognition at the Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs (WASPC) 2019 conference.

Chief Thomas has served as the President of the Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs for the past year and was recognized “In Appreciation of Dedicated Service” by the association. Chief Thomas’ involvement shows his continual effort in professionalizing law enforcement and his commitment to relentlessly fighting crime with trust and care for community safety.

WASPC was founded in 1963 and consists of executive and top management personnel from law enforcement agencies statewide. The membership includes sheriffs, police chiefs, the Washington State Patrol, the Washington Department of Corrections, and representatives of a number of federal agencies. WASPC is the only association of its kind in the nation combining representatives from local, state, tribal, and federal law enforcement into a single body, working toward a common goal.

The Des Moines Police Department was one of four agencies who was awarded with law enforcement Accreditation, for “successfully meeting the professional standards as outlined in the WASPC Accreditation Program.”

This is the first time the Des Moines Police Department was awarded this re-accreditation status, which runs on a four-year cycle, this highlights the hard work put in by every member of the organization.

“Congratulations to everyone at the Des Moines Police Department!”

