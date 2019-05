Crime, Events, Browse > Home Headlines / Enjoy ‘Otterpops with the Cops’ on the Redondo Boardwalk on Thurs., June 20

Enjoy ‘Otterpops with the Cops’ on the Redondo Boardwalk on Thurs., June 20

Join the Des Moines Police Department for ‘Otterpops with the COPS’ on Thursday, June 20 on the Redondo Boardwalk, from 5:30 – 6:30 p.m.

“Stop by grab an otter pop and discuss your concerns, get your questions answered and find out more about what is going on in Des Moines.”

WHAT: ‘Otterpops with the Cops’ WHEN: Thursday, June 20, 5:30 – 6:30 p.m. WHEEREE: Redondo Boardwalk

