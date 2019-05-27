VIDEO: Watch Mayor Matt Pina’s ‘State of Our Cities’ address

On May 10, 2019, Des Moines Mayor Matt Pina delivered his ‘State of Our Cities’ address about the City of Des Moines at a Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce luncheon.

In his address, Pina talked about the history of Des Moines (130 years!), with this year marking the 60th anniversary of incorporation, a celebration of the Spanish Castle and Jimi Hendrix, challenges the city has been facing, crime rate stats, the 216th Street gateway project, marina development and more.

Watch Pina’s speech below (running time 5:56):

