City of Des Moines awards $10,000 to support Hospitality House

The City of Des Moines has awarded $10,000 from the City’s 2019 Human Services Budget to support Hospitality House.

Hospitality House is a women’s shelter that opened in south King County in October of 2000. People from the community came together, with the help of twelve churches in the area, to establish this single homeless women’s shelter at the Lake Burien Presbyterian Church. Hospitality House’s 90-day program lays the foundation for empowerment and success for a better future.

Here’s more from the city:

It all begins with meeting the basic needs of clients – a bed, a hot meal, and a safe and stable environment. The home-like atmosphere combined with a new found security affords clients the opportunity to look beyond their current circumstances to their future. Each client’s objective is to find permanent housing and financial stability, but how this is achieved is based upon the needs of the individual client. Case managers support clients throughout the program, as case management is the underpinning of our client’s future, and an integral piece of the program. Clients are given the tools and the blue prints necessary to build their own futures; Hospitality House helps to implement the pouring of the foundation. A recent client that successfully completed her stay at Hospitality House expressed: “When I was homeless, my life was in turmoil and chaos. Hospitality House changed that. This place gave me rest, safety, food, and all the resources I needed to get my life back on track. I don’t know where I’d be if it weren’t for Hospitality House – but I’m thankful, I’ll never have to know.” If you have any questions about Hospitality House or the work they do, please feel free to contact them directly at 206-242-1860. You can also visit their website at www.hospitalityhousesouthking.org. “As always, the City Council, staff and Human Services Committee are continue to be dedicated to supporting local social service agencies and we will continue to highlight these organizations and how they are serving the community.”

