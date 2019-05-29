Education, Headlines, Browse > Home History / REMINDER: Des Moines Elementary Farewell Open House is this Sat., June 1

REMINDER: Des Moines Elementary Farewell Open House is this Sat., June 1

REMINDER : All are invited to a farewell Open House this Saturday, June 1 for the current Des Moines Elementary building, which has been a school since 1925.

A newly constructed, larger school will open in the fall at 23801 16th Ave South.

The old/current school is located at 22001 9th Ave S. (map below).

Here’s more info:

Walk to Remember: Celebrating Des Moines Elementary School You are welcome to walk the halls one last time on Saturday, June 1, from 3 – 7 p.m. See past and present faculty and staff, and reunite with old elementary school classmates. No fee for memories or to walk through. Lasagna dinner and other offerings raise funds for the Des Moines Elementary PTSA. The PTSA is offering a lasagna dinner while it lasts… Lasagna Dinner

Pre-sale: $8/adult, $5/child (check to DME PTSA) mailed to Des Moines Elementary School PTSA, 22001 9th Ave S, Des Moines WA 98198 or drop it in the PTSA lock box in the school office by May 24. At the door: $10/adult, $5/child, credits cards accepted. The event includes: Mr. Everett’s photo booth

Homefront Ice Cream

Student art raffle

Teacher experiences for purchase (first come/first serve)

Bake sale

Memory lane of yearbooks & plaques

Slideshow

Photos of the school for sale The new, larger Des Moines Elementary School will open fall 2019 at 23801 16th Ave South, Des Moines WA 98198. The citizen-led Capital Facilities Advisory Committee suggested in 2016 that we repurpose the old Des Moines Elementary building for community use. We have no plans to sell it. For now, it will be used for district storage, including Highline High School items that will not fit while HHS students are attending the Olympic Interim site and the new Highline High School is under construction.

Calling all Dolphins! Don't forget this Saturday is the farewell event for the old Des Moines Elementary School from 3-7 p.m. Lasagna dinner + more by DME PTSA! https://t.co/arDAq8Kz2a #highlinebuilds pic.twitter.com/ociLy5Y7hA — Highline Schools (@HighlineSchools) May 29, 2019

