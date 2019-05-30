Cort Furniture Outlet Grand Re-Opening will be June 7 – 9 in Tukwila

From our friends at the Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce:

CORT FURNITURE OUTLET GRAND RE-OPENING JUNE 7th – 9th!

Start your weekend off with food, furniture, and fun!

The Seattle Southside Chamber and CORT Furniture invite you to celebrate their Grand Re-Opening from Friday, June 7 – Sunday, June 9 at 1230 Andover Park E. in Tukwila.

Come see their expanded inventory of over 20,000 sq. ft of new and previously leased furniture and join in the festivities, including live 92.5 Radio Remote, free food, and giveaways every hour including event tickets, designer handbags, smart TVs, and more!

“We are thrilled to be able to celebrate with CORT Furniture,” said Andrea Reay, President/CEO of the Seattle Southside Chamber, “They have been in our community for over 20 years, and we are excited to be able to celebrate them.”

In addition to the Grand Re-Opening Celebration, CORT Furniture is hosting two events to benefit our community as a part of their #CORTCARES promotion. The first is a month-long food drive in association with our preferred partner Move for Hunger and North West Harvest. With a focus on kids’ snacks, juice packs, healthy non-perishable food items, this drive will support children who receive free and reduced meals at school. The second is “A Tale of Two Schools” contest benefiting Tukwila schools. Visitors will be able to vote for their favorite school—either Foster High School or Showalter Middle School—and the school with the most votes could win up to $1000. The exact amount of prize money will be based on the total number of visitors during the month of June, so make sure to stop by to support our schools!

CORT, a Berkshire Hathaway Company, is the nation’s leading provider of transition services, including furniture rental for home, office, and school as well as party, tradeshow, and events. They locally source new furniture that is inexpensive, modern, and chic, and they sell their new and previously leased furniture at a discount. Their products are designed to stay in use and keep circulating to regenerate and repurpose.

More information about their business can be found on their website www.cortfurnitureoutlet.com or by visiting the Chamber’s member directory: https://www.seattlesouthsidechamber.com/list/member/cort-furniture-795.