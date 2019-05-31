Sponsored Post

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices NW Realty Open Houses: Burien, Normandy Park, Des Moines, West Seattle, Kent, Renton, Seattle, Puyallup, Star Lake

Real Estate Sponsor Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate will be holding 13 Open Houses this weekend!

The first Open House is a convenient and comfortable Burien Rambler:

4 Bedroom 2 bath home with lots of open space. Kitchen has stainless appliances and granite counter tops with eating bar open to the family room. The large master suite has its own 3/4 bath and slider to a private covered deck! You will enjoy the large deck off the family room. Huge level back yard that is fully fenced with abundant garden space. Garage with plenty of storage. Very easy commute to downtown and freeways.

WHEN:

Saturday, June 1: 1 – 3 p.m.

Sunday, June 2: 1 – 3 p.m.

WHERE:

12448 9th Ave S., Burien, WA 98168 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $440,000

MLS Number: 1464488

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 1.75

Year Built: 1961

Approximate House SqFt: 2,140 s.f.

Approximate Lot SqFt: 10,088 s.f.

SITE FEATURES:

Dble Pane/Strm Windw

Dining Room

Deck

Dog Run

Fenced-Fully

Gas Available

High Speed Internet

PHOTOS (click images to view larger versions/slideshow):

The next home is a perfect combination of Location, Luxury and Privacy!

This home belonged to the local dentist of 26 years – Dr. Jim Coleman and his wife Lynn, upstanding longtime active, involved members of the Burien community. It’s tucked away in a small 9-home street off of SW 170th Street is Normandy Park Estates! Oversized yards with gorgeous surroundings of rhododendrons! When you’re on the main level of this lovely home – you feel like you’re perched in the tree tops, with privacy galore! This Puget Sound View home has soaring ceilings with expansive windows and skylights throughout creating a treehouse feeling. Relax in this peaceful, classic 4000 sq/ft Northwest Style home surrounded by nature on arboretum style grounds. Kitchen, dining and living room flow together with 2 custom master suites on either side. Lower level has Mother-In-Law suite with separate access. Incredible deck to watch the shipping lanes & sunsets.

WHEN:

Sunday, June 2: 1 – 3 p.m.

WHERE:

1931 SW 170th Street, Normandy Park, WA 98166 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $1,350,000

MLS Number: 1454877

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 2.5

Year Built: 1964

Approximate House SqFt: 4,160 s.f.

Approximate Lot SqFt: 30,379 s.f.

SITE FEATURES:

2nd Kitchen

2nd Master BR

Bath Off Master

Ceiling Fan(s)

Dble Pane/Strm Windw

Dining Room

French Doors

High Tech Cabling

Security System

Skylights

Vaulted Ceilings

Walk-in Closet

PHOTOS (click images to view larger versions/slideshow):

The next Open House is Mid-Century beauty tucked among the canopy of trees on desirable N. Hill:

Open kitchen/dining space allows free flow & access to a spacious deck & fully fenced/pvt back yard. From main living room spot bald eagles and majestic Mt Rainier. A lot of great space on both floors and lives quite large. Ample parking & room for boats or RV. Huge shed! Beautiful Marina, Angle Lk Light-Rail & N Hill Primary Elem just a quick walk away. Close to 509 & 1-5 makes the commute a breeze to either DT or Tacoma.

WHEN:

Saturday, June 1: Noon – 2 p.m.

Sunday, June 2: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

WHERE:

20805 10th Ave S., Des Moines, WA 98198 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $475,000

MLS Number: 1457662

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 1.75

Year Built: 1955

Approximate House SqFt: 1,830 s.f.

Approximate Lot SqFt: 6,555 s.f.

SITE FEATURES:

Dble Pane/Strm Windw

Cable TV

Deck

Fenced-Fully

Gas Available

Green House

High Speed Internet

Outbuildings

Patio

RV Parking

PHOTOS (click images to view larger versions/slideshow):

The next Open House is a totally renovated mid-century beauty:

Home sits high w impressive Mt & territorial views and tons of natural light. Smashing kitchen w new SS appliances, counters, cabinets & fixtures. Gorgeous new hardwood flrs & lighting main level. Dazzling remodeled bathrooms including master. Refurbished lower level has a cozy family rm w fireplace, perfect for viewing big games or movie night. Gas heat & water. Metal roof, new gar dr & all new paint inside/out. Private backyard w shed. Possible MIL?

WHEN:

Saturday, June 1: 1 – 4 p.m.

Sunday, June 2: 1 – 4 p.m.

WHERE:

16409 8th Ave SW, Burien, WA 98166 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $549,900

MLS Number: 1418086

Bedrooms: 5

Bathrooms: 2.75

Year Built: 1963

Approximate House SqFt: 2,460 s.f.

Approximate Lot SqFt: 9,360 s.f.

SITE FEATURES:

Bath Off Master

Dble Pane/Strm Windw

Dining Room

French Doors

PHOTOS (click images to view larger versions/slideshow):

The next Open House is a 3-bedroom home with a separate entrance ground floor on suite potential AIR BNB!

With all of today’s finest modern finishes & amenities this home includes an exclusive parking spot and has no HOA dues!

Targeting Four Star Built Green this home has all the energy cost saving features you expect like blown in insulation, dual flush toilets, LOW VOC Paints/Finishes & low flow water fixtures.

To top things off, enjoy urban living at its finest with evenings celebrated on your roof top deck!

WHEN:

Saturday, June 1: 1 – 4 p.m.

Sunday, June 2: 1 – 4 p.m.

WHERE:

5604 25th Ave SW, Unit B, West Seattle, WA 98106 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $549,900

MLS Number: 1458566

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2.5

Year Built: 2019

Approximate House SqFt: 1,651 s.f.

Approximate Lot SqFt: 1,010 s.f.

SITE FEATURES:

Dble Pane/Strm Windw

Walk-in Closet

PHOTOS (click images to view larger versions/slideshow):

Next up is a masterpiece on the East Hill of Kent Uplands:

High-quality, contemporary two story home. Light filled floor plan with main floor great room concept. Chef’s delight kitchen with quartz and stainless appliances. Dramatic entry with designer tile accents and beautiful staircase. Main floor bedroom and main floor 3/4 bath. Upstairs 4 more bedrooms including a junior master suite. Master bedroom has 5-piece master bath with double headed shower and double door entry. Ideal outdoor living area.

WHEN:

Friday, May 31: 1 – 4 p.m.

Saturday, June 1: 1 – 4 p.m.

Sunday, June 2: 1 – 4 p.m.

WHERE:

10221 SE 208th Place, Kent, WA 98031 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $689,950

MLS Number: 1432849

Bedrooms: 5

Bathrooms: 3.75

Year Built: 2019

Approximate House SqFt: 3,000 s.f.

Approximate Lot SqFt: 5,767 s.f.

SITE FEATURES:

2nd Master BR

Dble Pane/Strm Windw

Dining Room

Vaulted Ceilings

Pantry

Walk-in Closet

PHOTOS (click images to view larger versions/slideshow):

There’s room for everyone and everything in this high end Renton Mansion:

Captivating and impeccable home by Signature GCI. Dramatic and impressive two story entranceway. True chef’s kitchen complete with over-sized island, quality appliances plus adjoining spice or caterers second kitchen. Seven bedrooms,including 3 master suites with one on main floor. State of the art features, Smart Home, including NEST. Phillips Hue lights, Alexa Enabled, Integrated security locks and cameras and more. Gated Entry.

WHEN:

Friday, May 31: 4 – 7 p.m.

Saturday, June 1: Noon – 4 p.m.

Sunday, June 2: 1 – 4 p.m.

WHERE:

16301 116th Ave SE, Renton, WA 98058 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $1,170,000

MLS Number: 1441405

Bedrooms: 7

Bathrooms: 4.5

Year Built: 2019

Approximate House SqFt: 4,200 s.f.

Approximate Lot SqFt: 8,909 s.f.

SITE FEATURES:

2nd Kitchen

2nd Master BR

Dble Pane/Strm Windw

Dining Room

French Doors

High Tech Cabling

Vaulted Ceilings

Pantry

Walk-in Closet

PHOTOS (click images to view larger versions/slideshow):

Next up – Welcome Home to 3400 SF + targeting four star Built Green oasis:

Featuring all today’s finest modern finishes with a possible ground floor ADU/Mother-in-law ready to be completed and or used as a bonus/ media room! Wine and dine your guest in your grand kitchen featuring lacquer self-close cabinets with floor to ceiling windows & easy access to your over-sized 773 SF roof top deck! Grohe water fixtures & high efficiency mini splits for cooling and heating! Easy access to I-5 to Seattle & 405!

WHEN:

Friday, May 31: 4 – 7 p.m.

Saturday, June 1: Noon – 4 p.m.

Sunday, June 2: 1 – 4 p.m.

WHERE:

523 SW 3rd Place, Renton, WA 98057 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $844,999

MLS Number: 1439639

Bedrooms: 5

Bathrooms: 3

Year Built: 2019

Approximate House SqFt: 3,447 s.f.

Approximate Lot SqFt: 6,747 s.f.

SITE FEATURES:

2nd Kitchen

Bath Off Master

Dble Pane/Strm Windw

Dining Room

High Tech Cabling

Security System

Pantry

Walk-in Closet

PHOTOS (click images to view larger versions/slideshow):

The next home is Belltown’s historic and beloved architectural gem – 81 Vine!

Unique opportunity to own this historic boutique loft space in the heart of Belltown. Built in 1914 (old printing factory) and re-purposed in 1999 by Geise Architects. Solid wall of brick accents this soaring 13 high ceiling. Abundant natural light and wide open living spaces. Rare, enclosed main floor bedroom AND lofted living space accessed by ladder (office? guest room? or???). Underground parking garage and storage too.

WHEN:

Saturday, June 1: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

WHERE:

81 Vine Street, Unit 200, Seattle, WA 98121 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $698,000

MLS Number: 1460302

Bedrooms: 1

Bathrooms: .75

Year Built: 1914

Approximate House SqFt: 974 s.f.

SITE FEATURES:

End Unit

Insulated Windows

Fire Sprinklers

Lobby Entrance

Security Gate

PHOTOS (click images to view larger versions/slideshow):

Near the Central District of Seattle this home was built w/craftsmanship; detailed wood finishes, open stair treads, iron railings, upgraded kitchen w/gas range and more.

Vaulted ceiling & strategically placed windows offer lots of light yet plenty of privacy. A wall of wood framed doors & windows, open to your own private patio! Innovative gas fired, radiant heated cement floors! Gas FP! This house is conveniently located just steps from its off-street parking, Stadiums & Parks, too. No HOA

WHEN:

Saturday, June 1: Noon – 3 p.m.

WHERE:

1813 S. King Street, Seattle, WA 98144 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $469,500

MLS Number: 1450686

Bedrooms: 1

Bathrooms: 1.5

Year Built: 2005

Approximate House SqFt: 790 s.f.

Approximate Lot SqFt: 2,151 s.f.

SITE FEATURES:

Ceiling Fan(s)

Dble Pane/Strm Windw

Loft

Security System

Vaulted Ceilings

PHOTOS (click images to view larger versions/slideshow):

Next up is an amazing new project located in exciting Georgetown!

5 homes available for presale each with 2 beds/2 baths + den/office. L/D/K on the first floor. Kitchen w/ large island, Quartz counters, Stainless appliances & dining area. Access to your own back yard patio. 2nd floor w/ expansive den, full guest bath & spacious bdrm. Spacious top floor master suite featuring with you roof top deck. Homes are targeting 4 Star Built Green. Close to Everything! Appointment Only.

WHEN:

Saturday, June 1: 1 – 3 p.m.

Sunday, June 2: 10 a.m. – Noon

WHERE:

6730 Corson Ave S., Seattle, WA 98108 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $549,999

MLS Number: 1463813

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 2

Year Built: 2019

Approximate House SqFt: 1,275 s.f.

Approximate Lot SqFt: 750 s.f.

PHOTOS (click images to view larger versions/slideshow):

Every once in awhile something comes along that checks off everything on the criteria list and requires absolutely no sacrifice. This IS that rare find!

Perfection perched upon an unparalleled 10,000+ sqft park-like lot ideal for backyard barbecues, play & pets! This immaculate 3,606 sq ft home in The Desirable Puyallup Highlands Neighborhood includes: 4 beds/2.5 baths, gourmet kitchen, expansive great room living space, AC, office, media room & tons of storage. Great schools nearby are a bonus!

WHEN:

Sunday, June 2: Noon – 3 p.m.

WHERE:

3908 14th Ave SE, Puyallup, WA 98372 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $614,950

MLS Number: 1464366

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 2.5

Year Built: 2013

Approximate House SqFt: 3.606 s.f.

Approximate Lot SqFt: 10,275 s.f.

PHOTOS (click images to view larger versions/slideshow):

The final Open House is a home so nice you can vacation where you live!

Waterfront living at its finest! Captivating great room concept floor plan is an entertainer’s dream complete with vaulted ceilings and lots of natural light. Impeccable chef’s delight kitchen with cherry wood, designer tile floors, Viking appliances, eating bar and well-sized dining area. Main floor spacious deck has gas fireplace. Desirable master on the main! Lower level has another kitchen. Studio apartment with its own kitchen, entry and parking. Easy access to everything!

WHEN:

Saturday, June 1: 1 – 3 p.m.

WHERE:

3208 S. Star Lake Rd, Auburn, WA 98001 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $974,950

MLS Number: 1324946

Bedrooms: 5

Bathrooms: 3.5

Year Built: 2008

Approximate House SqFt: 4,716 s.f.

Approximate Lot SqFt: 19,630 s.f.

SITE FEATURES:

2nd Kitchen

Wine Cellar

Bath Off Master

Built-In Vacuum

Dble Pane/Strm Windw

Dining Room

French Doors

High Tech Cabling

Security System

Vaulted Ceilings

Pantry

Walk-in Closet

Deck

Outbuildings

Patio

RV Parking

Sprinkler System

PHOTOS (click images to see larger versions/slideshow):

Click here to view all of Berkshire Hathaway’s Open Houses, and click here to “Like” and follow them on Facebook.

