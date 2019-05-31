United Way Family Resource Exchange housing resource fair is Saturday

United Way Family Resource Exchange is heading to Highline College this Saturday, June 1 to Provide Homeless Families and Students with Housing Resources:

WHAT: United Way and Starbucks are partnering with Wellspring Family Services, Mary’s Place and other services providers to bring critical housing resources, legal and financial services and access to public benefits to high-need neighborhoods throughout King County. On June 1st the Family Resource Exchange will be held at Highline College to provide help and hope to families and students experiencing homelessness in South King County.

WHY: One of the reasons our community’s point-in-time count of people experiencing homelessness found 7% fewer families this year is because of an increased focus on diverting families from homelessness. While encouraged by the decline, homelessness remains a crisis. More than 11,000 people are without a place to call home and people of color continue to be disproportionally represented. Previous Resource Exchange events have served 3,000 people and continue to be a key strategy to rapidly house people experiencing homelessness and stabilize those on the brink.

WHO: Even with our region’s robust economy, hundreds of families are experiencing homelessness in King

County. Data shows more than 4,000 school children in Seattle Public Schools alone experienced homelessness last year, staying in shelters, with friends or living on the streets. United Way expects to serve 750 people at this Family Resource Exchange.

WHEN: Saturday, June 1, 2019, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

WHERE: Highline College Student Union Building, 2400 S. 240th Street, Des Moines, WA 98198

MEDIA: This will be a visual event! United Way and Starbucks representatives will be available for interview.

CONTACT: [email protected] or 206.461.3742 / 206.293.5927 (day of event)