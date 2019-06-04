Arts, Entertainment, Events, Browse > Home Headlines / Tribute to Jimi Hendrix by ‘A New Randy Hansen Experience’ will be Sat., June 29

Tribute to Jimi Hendrix by ‘A New Randy Hansen Experience’ will be Sat., June 29

A tribute to Jimi Hendrix by ‘A New Randy Hansen Experience’ will be performed at the Des Moines Beach Auditorium on Saturday, June 29, 2019, starting at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $10 and are available at www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4238383.

“Randy Hansen is an American guitarist known throughout the world for his Rock Tribute Act honoring the late Jimi Hendrix! For over 30 years, Hansen has been building a reputation as the foremost Hendrix tribute on Earth. As one of the only players officially recognized by the Hendrix family, Randy has been successfully doing his act since the 70s, stunning audiences worldwide as he channels the spirit of Jimi and perfectly recreates the stage presence and skill of the legendary axeman. Randy is also a composer/artist in his own right, with many claims of fame. Most notably, Randy wrote and performed 19 minutes of the soundtrack to the Academy Award winning film, Apocalypse Now.”

Local band ‘Uncle Ernie’ will open the show at 7:30 p.m. with Randy taking the stage at approximately 8:30 p.m.

Doors will open at 6 p.m.

Des Moines Beach Auditorium is located at 22030-D Cliff Ave S.

