Destination Des Moines ‘Smoke on the Water’ Community BBQ will be July 10
Destination Des Moines’ 2019 Community ‘Smoke on the Water’ fundraiser BBQ will be Wednesday, July 10, from 5– 7 p.m. at Des Moines Beach Park.
All proceeds from this community event will benefit the annual Fireworks Over Des Moines.
“Join us for great BBQ, a Beer and Wine Garden, and Root Beer Float station followed by LIVE MUSIC at our Summer Concert Series.”
This year’s live music will be provided by Free Rain; music starts at 7 p.m. and ends at 8:30 pm.
PRE-PAID ADMISSION:
- Adults $15
- Seniors $12
- Kids* $9
*Younger than 12, but kids younger than 3 eat FREE with a paid adult
SPONSORED BY
- DESTINATION DES MOINES
- BEER & WINE GARDEN Sponsored by Destination Des Moines
- ROOT BEER GARDEN Sponsored by Salon Michelle
The Smoke on the Water grillmaster is preparing a great menu to include Pulled Pork, BBQ Chicken and fantastic side dishes.
Tickets available at:
- Destination Des Moines Office
22506 Marine View Drive South
Suite #301
Des Moines, WA 98198
(located in same office as John L Scott Real Estate)
- Salon Michelle:
21923 Marine View Drive South
Des Moines, WA 98198
- Marina Office
- Brown Paper Tickets: www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4255694
Get your tickets ASAP and enjoy the delicious meal at the Des Moines Beach Park.
Des Moines Beach Park is located at 22030 Cliff Ave S, Des Moines, WA 98198: