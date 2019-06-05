Destination Des Moines ‘Smoke on the Water’ Community BBQ will be July 10

No Comments Print This Post

Destination Des Moines’ 2019 Community ‘Smoke on the Water’ fundraiser BBQ will be Wednesday, July 10, from 5– 7 p.m. at Des Moines Beach Park.

All proceeds from this community event will benefit the annual Fireworks Over Des Moines.

“Join us for great BBQ, a Beer and Wine Garden, and Root Beer Float station followed by LIVE MUSIC at our Summer Concert Series.”

This year’s live music will be provided by Free Rain; music starts at 7 p.m. and ends at 8:30 pm.

PRE-PAID ADMISSION:

Adults $15

Seniors $12

Kids* $9

*Younger than 12, but kids younger than 3 eat FREE with a paid adult

SPONSORED BY

DESTINATION DES MOINES

BEER & WINE GARDEN Sponsored by Destination Des Moines

ROOT BEER GARDEN Sponsored by Salon Michelle

The Smoke on the Water grillmaster is preparing a great menu to include Pulled Pork, BBQ Chicken and fantastic side dishes.

Tickets available at:

Destination Des Moines Office

22506 Marine View Drive South

Suite #301

Des Moines, WA 98198

(located in same office as John L Scott Real Estate)

22506 Marine View Drive South Suite #301 Des Moines, WA 98198 (located in same office as John L Scott Real Estate) Salon Michelle:

21923 Marine View Drive South

Des Moines, WA 98198

21923 Marine View Drive South Des Moines, WA 98198 Marina Office

Brown Paper Tickets: www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4255694

Get your tickets ASAP and enjoy the delicious meal at the Des Moines Beach Park.

Des Moines Beach Park is located at 22030 Cliff Ave S, Des Moines, WA 98198:

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter



