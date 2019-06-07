Blogvertorial, Business, Headlines, Browse > Home Real Estate / Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices NW Realty Open Houses: Burien Rambler & Condos, Normandy Park, West Seattle, Auburn, Seattle, Renton, Kent, Star Lake | The Waterland Blog for Des Moines, WA

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices NW Realty Open Houses: Burien Rambler & Condos, Normandy Park, West Seattle, Auburn, Seattle, Renton, Kent, Star Lake

Real Estate Sponsor Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate will be holding 10 Open Houses this weekend!

The first Open House is a beautifully updated Burien Rambler that includes vaulted wood paneled ceilings, open floor plan with abundant natural light:

Gorgeous hardwood floors, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Newly carpeted bedrooms. One bathroom for every bedroom. Large Garage. Fully fenced yard. Newer tank-less water heater, brand new furnace & 5 year old roof. Wonderful patio area for private parties & endless summer fun. Minutes to Downtown Burien. Easy commute to Seattle, transit & freeways. Welcome Home!

WHEN:

Saturday, June 8: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Sunday, June 9: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

WHERE:

14234 6th Ave SW, Burien, WA 98166 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $549,950

MLS Number: 1468176

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 3

Year Built: 1948

Approximate House SqFt: 1,882 s.f.

Approximate Lot SqFt: 9,685 s.f.

SITE FEATURES:

Bath Off Master

Dble Pane/Strm Windw

Vaulted Ceilings

PHOTOS (click images to view larger versions/slideshow):

The next home is a 2 bed 2.5 bath townhome that’s turnkey ready and perfect for in city living:

Charming kitchen w/ all stainless appliances; the refrigerator is just months old. Larger than expected livingroom perfect for just hanging out or hosting a party. Large master bedroom with en suite master bath. Second bedroom also w/a full bath and a powder room downstairs for company. This townhome has its own garage so parking is never an issue. You won’t be disappointed in the charm and elegance throughout.

WHEN:

Sunday, June 9: 1 – 4 p.m.

WHERE:

13349 Ambaum Blvd SW, Unit 13351, Burien, WA 98146 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $299,000

MLS Number: 1468412

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 2.5

Year Built: 2002

Approximate House SqFt: 1,141 s.f.

SITE FEATURES:

Insulated Windows

Master Bath

PHOTOS (click images to view larger versions/slideshow):

The next home is a beautiful Craftsman style home in the exclusive gated “Village at Miller Creek” community.

Great floor plan w/ high ceilings, laminate floors, gas FP, ceiling fans, granite counters, upgraded lighting, blinds. Open kitchen w/ cherry wood cabinets, Stainless Steel apps & island. Spacious master suite complete w/soaker tub, shower & dbl vanity. Low maintenance backyard w/ deck overlooking greenbelt. 2 car gar. Laundry room & office nook. Close to shopping, highway & Airport.

WHEN:

Sunday, June 9: 1 – 4 p.m.

WHERE:

16233 2nd Place S., Unit 13, Burien, WA 98148 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $545,000

MLS Number: 1448474

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 3.5

Year Built: 2002

Approximate House SqFt: 2,269 s.f.

SITE FEATURES:

Bath Off Master

Walk-in Closet

Deck

Fenced-Fully

Patio

PHOTOS (click images to view larger versions/slideshow):

The next home is a perfect combination of Location, Luxury and Privacy!

This home belonged to the local dentist of 26 years – Dr. Jim Coleman and his wife Lynn, upstanding longtime active, involved members of the Burien community. It’s tucked away in a small 9-home street off of SW 170th Street is Normandy Park Estates! Oversized yards with gorgeous surroundings of rhododendrons! When you’re on the main level of this lovely home – you feel like you’re perched in the tree tops, with privacy galore! This Puget Sound View home has soaring ceilings with expansive windows and skylights throughout creating a treehouse feeling. Relax in this peaceful, classic 4000 sq/ft Northwest Style home surrounded by nature on arboretum style grounds. Kitchen, dining and living room flow together with 2 custom master suites on either side. Lower level has Mother-In-Law suite with separate access. Incredible deck to watch the shipping lanes & sunsets.

WHEN:

Saturday, June 8: 1 – 3 p.m.

WHERE:

1931 SW 170th Street, Normandy Park, WA 98166 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $1,200,000

MLS Number: 1454877

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 2.5

Year Built: 1964

Approximate House SqFt: 4,160 s.f.

Approximate Lot SqFt: 30,379 s.f.

SITE FEATURES:

2nd Kitchen

2nd Master BR

Bath Off Master

Ceiling Fan(s)

Dble Pane/Strm Windw

Dining Room

French Doors

High Tech Cabling

Security System

Skylights

Vaulted Ceilings

Walk-in Closet

PHOTOS (click images to view larger versions/slideshow):

The next Open House is a spacious and inviting North Admiral Craftsman:

Featuring generous living spaces. Covered porch leads you into a formal living and dining room. Updated kitchen with SS appliances and large gas range. Bonus room with ample storage downstairs, attached garage/workshop and detached garage. Loads of green space for a garden or taking advantage of the chicken coop. This home is located close to shopping, schools, restaurants and bus routes. Easy Freeway access and walking distance to Alki beach!

WHEN:

Saturday, June 8: Noon – 2 p.m.

Sunday, June 9: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

WHERE:

2326 45th Ave SW, West Seattle, WA 98116 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $1,050,000

MLS Number: 1463894

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 3

Year Built: 1909

Approximate House SqFt: 3,400 s.f.

Approximate Lot SqFt: 6,250 s.f.

SITE FEATURES:

Bath Off Master

Dble Pane/Strm Windw

Dining Room

Walk-in Closet

PHOTOS (click images to view larger versions/slideshow):

The next Open House is an updated 1 bedroom Condo at Bye The Green:

Kitchen complete w/ stainless steel appliances & granite countertops. Waterproof vinyl plank flooring in bedroom & living area w/ fireplace. Vaulted ceiling makes this 575 sqft unit feel spacious! Bathroom recently remodeled w/ new shower. Laundry in unit (newer washer) & private balcony w/ storage closet. Pet friendly complex w/ dog run & expansive green space. Secure entry gate, visitor parking, & close to freeway access. No Rental Cap – FHA Approved.

WHEN:

Saturday, June 8: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

WHERE:

3402 I St NE, Unit H202, Auburn, WA 98002 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $130,000

MLS Number: 1466918

Bedrooms: 1

Bathrooms: 1

Year Built: 1981

Approximate House SqFt: 575 s.f.

SITE FEATURES:

Balcony/Deck/Patio

Top Floor

Vaulted Ceilings

PHOTOS (click images to view larger versions/slideshow):

Near the Central District of Seattle this home was built w/craftsmanship; detailed wood finishes, open stair treads, iron railings, upgraded kitchen w/gas range and more.

Vaulted ceiling & strategically placed windows offer lots of light yet plenty of privacy. A wall of wood framed doors & windows, open to your own private patio! Innovative gas fired, radiant heated cement floors! Gas FP! This house is conveniently located just steps from its off-street parking, Stadiums & Parks, too. No HOA

WHEN:

Sunday, June 9: Noon – 3 p.m.

WHERE:

1813 S. King Street, Seattle, WA 98144 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $469,500

MLS Number: 1450686

Bedrooms: 1

Bathrooms: 1.5

Year Built: 2005

Approximate House SqFt: 790 s.f.

Approximate Lot SqFt: 2,151 s.f.

SITE FEATURES:

Ceiling Fan(s)

Dble Pane/Strm Windw

Loft

Security System

Vaulted Ceilings

PHOTOS (click images to view larger versions/slideshow):

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

There’s room for everyone and everything in this high end Renton Mansion:

Captivating and impeccable home by Signature GCI. Dramatic and impressive two story entranceway. True chef’s kitchen complete with over-sized island, quality appliances plus adjoining spice or caterers second kitchen. Seven bedrooms,including 3 master suites with one on main floor. State of the art features, Smart Home, including NEST. Phillips Hue lights, Alexa Enabled, Integrated security locks and cameras and more. Gated Entry.

WHEN:

Saturday, June 8: Noon – 4 p.m.

Sunday, June 9: 1 – 4 p.m.

WHERE:

16301 116th Ave SE, Renton, WA 98058 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $1,170,000

MLS Number: 1441405

Bedrooms: 7

Bathrooms: 4.5

Year Built: 2019

Approximate House SqFt: 4,200 s.f.

Approximate Lot SqFt: 8,909 s.f.

SITE FEATURES:

2nd Kitchen

2nd Master BR

Dble Pane/Strm Windw

Dining Room

French Doors

High Tech Cabling

Vaulted Ceilings

Pantry

Walk-in Closet

PHOTOS (click images to view larger versions/slideshow):

Next up is a masterpiece on the East Hill of Kent Uplands:

High-quality, contemporary two story home. Light filled floor plan with main floor great room concept. Chef’s delight kitchen with quartz and stainless appliances. Dramatic entry with designer tile accents and beautiful staircase. Main floor bedroom and main floor 3/4 bath. Upstairs 4 more bedrooms including a junior master suite. Master bedroom has 5-piece master bath with double headed shower and double door entry. Ideal outdoor living area.

WHEN:

Saturday, June 8: 2 – 4 p.m.

Saturday June 8th 2- 4 pm

WHERE:

10221 SE 208th Place, Kent, WA 98031 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $689,950

MLS Number: 1432849

Bedrooms: 5

Bathrooms: 3.75

Year Built: 2019

Approximate House SqFt: 3,000 s.f.

Approximate Lot SqFt: 5,767 s.f.

SITE FEATURES:

2nd Master BR

Dble Pane/Strm Windw

Dining Room

Vaulted Ceilings

Pantry

Walk-in Closet

PHOTOS (click images to view larger versions/slideshow):

The final Open House is a home so nice you can vacation where you live!

Waterfront living at its finest! Captivating great room concept floor plan is an entertainer’s dream complete with vaulted ceilings and lots of natural light. Impeccable chef’s delight kitchen with cherry wood, designer tile floors, Viking appliances, eating bar and well-sized dining area. Main floor spacious deck has gas fireplace. Desirable master on the main! Lower level has another kitchen. Studio apartment with its own kitchen, entry and parking. Easy access to everything!

WHEN:

Saturday, June 8: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Sunday, June 9: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Saturday June 8th 11-2 pm and Sunday June 9th 13-3 pm

WHERE:

3208 S. Star Lake Rd, Auburn, WA 98001 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $974,950

MLS Number: 1324946

Bedrooms: 5

Bathrooms: 3.5

Year Built: 2008

Approximate House SqFt: 4,716 s.f.

Approximate Lot SqFt: 19,630 s.f.

SITE FEATURES:

2nd Kitchen

Wine Cellar

Bath Off Master

Built-In Vacuum

Dble Pane/Strm Windw

Dining Room

French Doors

High Tech Cabling

Security System

Vaulted Ceilings

Pantry

Walk-in Closet

Deck

Outbuildings

Patio

RV Parking

Sprinkler System

PHOTOS (click images to see larger versions/slideshow):

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Click here to view all of Berkshire Hathaway’s Open Houses, and click here to “Like” and follow them on Facebook.

