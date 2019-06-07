Crime, Headlines, Browse > Home Police / Des Moines Police seeking public's help identifying 4 home invasion suspects | The Waterland Blog for Des Moines, WA

Des Moines Police seeking public’s help identifying 4 home invasion suspects

No Comments Print This Post

The Des Moines Police Department is seeking the public’s help identifying four suspects alleged to have conducted a home invasion robbery on Monday, June 3, 2019.

Police say that on June 3 they responded to the 20900 block 8th Ave South (map below) for a home invasion robbery.

The home was occupied by several renters; however, the target appeared to be two male occupants of the home. They were restrained with packaging tape at gun point, and had been assaulted. One victim received significant injuries requiring hospitalization. A female victim was unharmed.

The four suspects were described as wearing black clothing, some with ski type masks. One suspect wore a blue shirt. The suspects may be Pacific Islander.

One victim said they arrived in a charcoal colored four door Subaru.

The above pictured vehicle was captured on security camera one block from the victim’s residence. It’s believed to be a Subaru Cross Trek.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please notify the Des Moines Police Department at 206-878-3301 or Detective Montgomery at 206-870-7624.

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter



